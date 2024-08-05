Adele Paused Her Munich Concert to Celebrate Sha’Carri Richardson's Paris Olympics Win

Adele may be British, but she's shown a clear allegiance to Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On August 3, Adele was performing at the Messe München venue in Munich, when she paused the show for a very important reason. Expressing her excitement about the women's 100m final, Adele told the crowd (via Us Weekly), "I want Sha’Carri Richardson to win, fingers crossed but whoever wins, that’s amazing."

Audience members at Adele's concert watched the race on the venue's big screen, in what must have been a surprising and exhilarating moment for the crowd. Richardson came second in the race, securing the silver medal for Team USA. Meanwhile, Julien Alfred of St. Lucia came first, winning gold.

Sha'Carri Richardson of Team USA wins silver in the women's 100m final at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. (Image credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Adele also took the opportunity to express her admiration for Team USA Olympian Simone Biles, who won one silver and three gold medals in Paris. The "Hello" singer also mentioned the gymnast's Netflix documentary Simone Biles Rising, saying, "I thought it was absolutely amazing." She continued, "And it really is proof that sometimes if you pay attention and look after your mental health it does make you stronger and not weaker." Adele also said of Biles, "Very, very proud of her."

Adele fans are likely hoping for a follow-up to the Oscar-winner's 2021 album 30. However, the "Someone Like You" has no intention of rushing out new music just yet. In an interview with German broadcaster ZDF, Adele shared her intention to step back from music following her latest round of performances.

Adele performing in Munich, Germany in August 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I don’t have any plans for new music at all," she told ZDF (via The Hollywood Reporter). "I want a big break after all this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while." She continued, "You know, I don’t even sing at home at all. How strange is that?" After a hectic schedule performing in her Las Vegas residency, before moving the concert to Munich, Germany, Adele is probably exhausted, and deserves some serious rest and relaxation.