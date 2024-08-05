Adele Paused Her Munich Concert to Celebrate Sha’Carri Richardson's Paris Olympics Win
The singer's fans watched the women's 100m final on the big screen.
Adele may be British, but she's shown a clear allegiance to Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
On August 3, Adele was performing at the Messe München venue in Munich, when she paused the show for a very important reason. Expressing her excitement about the women's 100m final, Adele told the crowd (via Us Weekly), "I want Sha’Carri Richardson to win, fingers crossed but whoever wins, that’s amazing."
Audience members at Adele's concert watched the race on the venue's big screen, in what must have been a surprising and exhilarating moment for the crowd. Richardson came second in the race, securing the silver medal for Team USA. Meanwhile, Julien Alfred of St. Lucia came first, winning gold.
Adele also took the opportunity to express her admiration for Team USA Olympian Simone Biles, who won one silver and three gold medals in Paris. The "Hello" singer also mentioned the gymnast's Netflix documentary Simone Biles Rising, saying, "I thought it was absolutely amazing." She continued, "And it really is proof that sometimes if you pay attention and look after your mental health it does make you stronger and not weaker." Adele also said of Biles, "Very, very proud of her."
Adele fans are likely hoping for a follow-up to the Oscar-winner's 2021 album 30. However, the "Someone Like You" has no intention of rushing out new music just yet. In an interview with German broadcaster ZDF, Adele shared her intention to step back from music following her latest round of performances.
"I don’t have any plans for new music at all," she told ZDF (via The Hollywood Reporter). "I want a big break after all this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while." She continued, "You know, I don’t even sing at home at all. How strange is that?" After a hectic schedule performing in her Las Vegas residency, before moving the concert to Munich, Germany, Adele is probably exhausted, and deserves some serious rest and relaxation.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Simone Biles Ends Impressive Paris Olympics Run with Silver Medal Win
The decorated gymnast is taking home four new medals.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The Jennifer Lopez Athleisure Template Gets a Designer Remix
Her Birkins are back in storage again.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly No Longer Talking
"The lines of communication are closed."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Simone Biles Ends Impressive Paris Olympics Run with Silver Medal Win
The decorated gymnast is taking home four new medals.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Simone Biles Is Sick and Tired of Being Asked "What's Next" After Olympic Victories
Like, fair.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Simone Biles Says the "Haters Hate" Her GOAT Nickname—Which Is Why She Got a Goat Necklace
Queen of trolling the haters.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Simone Biles Cheekily Reveals She's "Been Blocked" Amid MyKayla Skinner Olympics Drama
She doesn't seem devastated about it.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Simone Biles and Team USA Win Olympic Gold in Women's Gymnastics
Biles now holds more Olympic medals than any other American gymnast.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Lady Gaga's Dancer Fell Off the Stage at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
The rain likely contributed to the accident, which was captured on camera.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Charlene Wears a Custom Louis Vuitton Jumpsuit at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
The princess accessorized her outfit with silver heels and a matching handbag.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
If You’re Looking for New Music from Adele Anytime Soon, Well—Don’t Hold Your Breath: “My Tank Is Quite Empty”
After her Las Vegas residency wraps later this year, she’s taking a “big break” to do “other creative things,” she said.
By Rachel Burchfield Published