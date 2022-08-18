Alexis Bledel and Her Husband Are Divorcing After 8 Years of Marriage

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Ughhhh, another celebrity couple has broken up.
Alexis Bledel and her husband of eight years Vincent Kartheiser are officially splitting up, after he filed for divorce in New York, Us Weekly confirms.
Bledel—who is known for her role as Rory Gilmore on Gilmore Girls and Emily Malek AKA Ofglen on The Handmaid's Tale—and Kartheiser—who portrays Pete Campbell on Mad Men—were famously private about their relationship and family life, and their split is no different. Us Weekly reached out to each of their reps for comment but has yet to hear back.
According to the publication, the two met when Bledel appeared on Mad Men, and began dating in 2012. Kartheiser proposed in 2013, and they were married in Ojai, California, in 2014.
Oh, and btw, here is the actress' impressive diamond engagement ring, photographed in all its glory on the red carpet:
In 2015, rumors began circulating that Bledel was pregnant. At the time, a source said, "They don't want a lot of people to know. Only close friends and family know about the baby. [Vincent] is trying to keep it quiet."
In actual fact, it eventually transpired that the actress had already given birth to a baby boy at the time, whose name we don't know.
Again, we know very little about their marriage, but we do know they sold their jaw-dropping Brooklyn Height penthouse in 2016, and believe me, you're gonna wanna take a peak.
Career-wise, Bledel is set to star in a third instalment of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, whose release date has yet to be announced.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
