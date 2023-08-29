Amal and George Clooney Color Coordinate in Navy and White (and Sunglasses) for Their Arrival in Venice

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amal Clooney and husband George arrived at the Hotel Cipriani in Venice today, color coordinated in navy and white looks and holding hands. They arrived in the Italian city ahead of Amal’s recognition as a winner of the Diane von Furstenberg leadership award for her global work for victims of human rights abuse; the 14th Annual DVF Awards will be held on Thursday.

Amal wore a sleeveless white shift dress stitched with floral outlines in navy and paired the dress with slingback Roger Vivier heels. Clooney wore a navy polo with light blue and white pinstriped pants and tan suede loafers, per People . Both wore sunglasses and held hands as they arrived in the city where they married back in 2014.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Clooneys—who share six-year-old twins Ella and Alexander—have a home a little over 200 miles away on Lake Como and are familiar visitors to the area. In March, Amal opened up about her marriage as part of her Women of the Year profile for TIME : “Marriage has been wonderful,” she said. “I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter. It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother—this is how I get my balance.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The feeling is certainly mutual from her husband, who told People in December 2020 how fortunate he felt to be with her: “I feel very lucky in so many ways to have met her,” he said. “We haven’t ever had an argument. You know, everybody’s been slammed together because of the coronavirus and a lot of friends’ relationships have been tested. For us, it’s been really easy.” George praised Amal, specifically for how she “succeeds in so many different ways and stands up for what she believes in,” he said.

“We didn’t fall in love because of our work, but it ended up being something unusual we [share],” George said. “We are really lucky, and we know it.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)