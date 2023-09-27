Amal Clooney Ushers in Autumn with the Perfect Cream Trench Coat

Paired with an emerald midi-dress, the look is perfection.

Amal Clooney in New York City
Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
published

As of this week, it is officially fall, and leave it to Amal Clooney to kick the season off in style. While at the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York City yesterday, Clooney cut an as ever chic figure perfect for a rainy day in early autumn. Behold, let us admire…

Amal Clooney in New York City

Amal Clooney in New York City

At the U.N. event, Clooney met with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and human rights activist Nadia Murad, wearing a cream trench coat, sleeveless emerald midi-dress, and snakeskin pumps.

Amal Clooney in New York City

Amal Clooney in New York City

Clooney’s businesswear look is a departure from the last time we saw (and fell in love with) her look: she went casual and glam in Venice, where she was in town to receive a well-deserved DVF Award for her global work to support victims of human rights abuse.

Amal and George Clooney arriving in Venice

Amal Clooney

Today is actually Clooney’s ninth wedding anniversary (her husband is some relatively unknown actor named George, pictured next to her above), so maybe we’ll see a new look from one of our favorite fashion icons to mark the occasion.

