Amal Clooney Ushers in Autumn with the Perfect Cream Trench Coat

As of this week, it is officially fall, and leave it to Amal Clooney to kick the season off in style. While at the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York City yesterday, Clooney cut an as ever chic figure perfect for a rainy day in early autumn. Behold, let us admire…
At the U.N. event, Clooney met with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and human rights activist Nadia Murad, wearing a cream trench coat, sleeveless emerald midi-dress, and snakeskin pumps.
Clooney’s businesswear look is a departure from the last time we saw (and fell in love with) her look: she went casual and glam in Venice, where she was in town to receive a well-deserved DVF Award for her global work to support victims of human rights abuse.
Today is actually Clooney’s ninth wedding anniversary (her husband is some relatively unknown actor named George, pictured next to her above), so maybe we’ll see a new look from one of our favorite fashion icons to mark the occasion.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
