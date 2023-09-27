Amal Clooney Ushers in Autumn with the Perfect Cream Trench Coat

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As of this week, it is officially fall, and leave it to Amal Clooney to kick the season off in style. While at the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York City yesterday, Clooney cut an as ever chic figure perfect for a rainy day in early autumn. Behold, let us admire…

At the U.N. event, Clooney met with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and human rights activist Nadia Murad, wearing a cream trench coat, sleeveless emerald midi-dress, and snakeskin pumps.

Clooney’s businesswear look is a departure from the last time we saw (and fell in love with) her look: she went casual and glam in Venice, where she was in town to receive a well-deserved DVF Award for her global work to support victims of human rights abuse.

Today is actually Clooney’s ninth wedding anniversary (her husband is some relatively unknown actor named George, pictured next to her above), so maybe we’ll see a new look from one of our favorite fashion icons to mark the occasion.