Sydney Sweeney Shares That She'd Cry On the Phone With Her 'Euphoria' Costars "Constantly" After Angus Cloud's Death

Across the world, hearts broke with the news of Angus Cloud's death in July, and many turned to his Euphoria costars for comfort and solace as they mourned their beloved castmate. But it's only now that Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard on the series, seems ready to talk about it.

In an interview with Glamour UK, Sweeney spoke about the days after the shattering news, telling the outlet, "[My costars and I] were constantly on the phone with each other crying because it was just such a shock.”

Even now that five months have passed, Sweeney is still coming to grips with this loss, and still can't believe it. "I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we’re filming and I won’t see Angus on set," she said.

Sweeney is referring to season three of Euphoria, which will start filming in 2024 for a 2025 release on HBO. She elaborated on what it will be like to be reunited with her costars, who have become her close friends since the show premiered in 2019.

“[At least] when we are filming, all of our eyes are on each other and we’re there for each other, just in a different way than we’re able to when we’re all in very separate places in the world," she said.

Her character Cassie did not share many scenes with Cloud's character, Fez, but it's clear the two actors had built a strong friendship offscreen. Sweeney also commented on how different it feels for a celebrity to pass away: "It’s really interesting when someone passes away in our industry because they’re still alive in so many forms,” she said.

Sweeney had not spoken much about the loss of Cloud until now, except for an Instagram post that paid tribute to the actor.

She shared a photo of the two of them hugging, and wrote, "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to post, and I'm struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you."

