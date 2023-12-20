Sydney Sweeney Shares That She'd Cry On the Phone With Her 'Euphoria' Costars "Constantly" After Angus Cloud's Death

Across the world, hearts broke with the news of Angus Cloud's death in July, and many turned to his Euphoria costars for comfort and solace as they mourned their beloved castmate. But it's only now that Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard on the series, seems ready to talk about it.
In an interview with Glamour UK, Sweeney spoke about the days after the shattering news, telling the outlet, "[My costars and I] were constantly on the phone with each other crying because it was just such a shock.”
Even now that five months have passed, Sweeney is still coming to grips with this loss, and still can't believe it. "I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we’re filming and I won’t see Angus on set," she said.
Sweeney is referring to season three of Euphoria, which will start filming in 2024 for a 2025 release on HBO. She elaborated on what it will be like to be reunited with her costars, who have become her close friends since the show premiered in 2019.
“[At least] when we are filming, all of our eyes are on each other and we’re there for each other, just in a different way than we’re able to when we’re all in very separate places in the world," she said.
Her character Cassie did not share many scenes with Cloud's character, Fez, but it's clear the two actors had built a strong friendship offscreen. Sweeney also commented on how different it feels for a celebrity to pass away: "It’s really interesting when someone passes away in our industry because they’re still alive in so many forms,” she said.
Sweeney had not spoken much about the loss of Cloud until now, except for an Instagram post that paid tribute to the actor.
She shared a photo of the two of them hugging, and wrote, "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to post, and I'm struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you."
A post shared by Sydney Sweeney
A photo posted by sydney_sweeney on
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
Hailey Bieber Was a Sugar Plum Fairy in Lace, Sequins, and Feathers
Not your average outfit for the Colorado mountains, but for Hailey, it works.
By Melony Forcier
-
Charles Melton Compared 'Riverdale' to Julliard
It makes sense!
By Alicia Lutes
-
Cozy Night in or Big Night Out: These 32 Fashion Items Fit Every NYE Plan
Shop our editor's top finds for New Year's Eve looks for staying in or going out. There is no shortage of sequins, faux fur, and cozy essentials.
By Natalie Gray Herder
-
Sydney Sweeney Wears a Bikini-Inspired Gown For the Australian Premiere of 'Anyone But You'
With a very special accessory on her arm...
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Sydney Sweeney Wore a *Lot* of Looks During a Whirlwind New York City Press Day—But This Cherry-Red Balmain Was Next Level
Her film ‘Anyone But You’ is out next week.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Jenna Ortega is Officially Wearing the New Cool Girl Uniform
We hear celebrities like Ortega, Sydney Sweeney, and Kristen Kish loud and clear: the vest is back.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Sydney Sweeney Effortlessly Goes Day to Night As She Continues a Week of Fashion Hits
Her stylist is working overtime this week, and we're along for the ride.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Sydney Sweeney Stops Traffic in a Stunning White Pantsuit With a Mesh Corset
Obsessed doesn't even cut it.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Sydney Sweeney’s 26th Birthday Party Was Star-Studded and 1980s Prom-Themed
Her look…!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Karlie Kloss, Emma Stone and Kerry Washington Were Among the Many Celebs Who Attended Taylor Swift's Last Eras Tour Stop in Los Angeles
They were spotted shaking it off.
By Iris Goldsztajn