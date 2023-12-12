Sydney Sweeney Effortlessly Goes Day to Night As She Continues a Week of Fashion Hits

Right before our very eyes, Sydney Sweeney has quickly become a fashion icon. Her feminine, flirty looks are becoming a staple at the biggest events, and so we were very excited to see the outfits she'd wear to promote her new film.

Anyone But You stars Sweeney and Glen Powell as two people who hate each other but have to pretend to date, all while attending a friend's wedding in Australia. It will be released on December 22, and the premiere was held yesterday in New York City. Sweeney and Powell spent the day promoting the film on various talk shows before glamming up for the premiere last night.

The two stars have been gathering a lot of attention for their chemistry on the red carpet, and some of these lingering glances were even captured on camera. We dig into the sparks between the costars and why we're crowning Sweeney the new "Queen of Day to Night Looks."

Let's start with my favorite Sweeney look of the day (or perhaps of all time). This white pantsuit with a mesh corset is incredible. I cannot get over how amazing she looks in it.

There's a classiness to the look, and the mesh detailing and intricate clasps provide a feminine touch. The cropped jacket allows us to appreciate the under-layer to this look, and renders it just as important as the pantsuit itself.

Topped off with a classic updo and face-framing strands, she is showing us how a dressed-up look doesn't have to seem out-of-place in broad daylight.

Sweeney was photographed with Drew Barrymore, as well as Powell, and they were all wearing microphones. So we can only assume this look will be on a future episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, in which case, I'll certainly be tuning in...

To further promote their upcoming film, Sweeney and Powell joined Hoda Kotb on Today. Sweeney went for a more mature and reserved look, likely to adjust to the different audience.

The 26-year-old wore a white sweater and skirt combo, with large gold bracelets on each wrist. She paired this with more chunky gold jewelry. Personally, I am most obsessed with those white-heeled boots, and I'll immediately be adding them to my wish list for Santa!

The on-screen lovebirds were asked if they had chemistry at the first table read, and they giggled before answering shyly that they did.

Kotb further suggested a possible romance between the two, which they denied, claiming to just be friends. Powell described Sweeney as "one of the most spectacular humans" he has ever met.

I'm sure Sweeney's fiance, Jonathan Davino, will be relieved to hear this!

Most likely, this slyness around chemistry is a chance to further promote their upcoming film and make us hope for another Mr. & Mrs. Smith situation...

In contrast to her all-white looks, this time, Sweeney is capturing the perfect chic daytime look with classic blue jeans and a black top. The long black jacket carelessly (but, yet, very carefully) tossed over her shoulders finishes it off perfectly.

With the black headband and sunglasses, she is channeling her best Blair Waldorf, and I am here for it!

This is an outfit that should look casual, and yet its simplicity makes it high-end fashion.

But it was only when the sun set that Sweeney brought out her real sparkle, namely in the form of this glittering Miu Miu embellished sheath gown. The dress was made a translucent nude fabric, with rows of crystals dangling over it.

The glamorous look was completed with Fred Leighton onyx and diamond pendant platinum earrings, a platinum twin old European cut diamond ring and a platinum oval rose cut diamond ring.

And just to prove to us that Sweeney isn't afraid to mix things up, she paired this stunning gown with a simple black belt at the waist.

Her soft daytime makeup continued, with nudge lip gloss and a shimmery eye shadow; her hair was similarly pinned up, but with one loose wavy strand.

This soft elegant look allows Sweeney's stunning looks to take the lead, and is the perfect segueway into night looks. I think the audience would've had a hard time taking their eyes off of her to concentrate on the film!

And today, Sweeney is back with yet another incredible look! If she's tired from last night's premiere, she is certainly not showing it. (Although those white sunglasses might be there for exactly that purpose.)

Seeing this look, you might think that Sweeney walked right off the set of Barbie 2 (can you even imagine?!). She's opted for all pink today, in a minidress and long coat with pink pumps. It is Barbie's world, or, this week anyway, Sweeney's world, and we're just living in it. No sight of Ken; sorry, Powell.

Aside from channeling the plastic doll that took over cinemas this summer, her all-pink look and glossy hairstyle is seems inspired by the iconic Paris Hilton. I wouldn't be surprised if this is a nod at one of her earlier outfits.

A color like pink is ideal for a daytime look, and a great way to embed a dress and heels for a morning or afternoon event.

We hope that Sweeney (and her stylist) get a break after all these incredible outfits! You know what I think, but what is your favorite from the week of Sweeney?