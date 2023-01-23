Anne Hathaway Says It's "Thrilling" to See How Excited Fans Are for 'Princess Diaries 3'

If Anne hath 'a way, Princess Diaries 3 would happen a lot faster.
It was reported back in November that a sequel to the cult teen movie is in fact happening, though at the time lead Anne Hathaway wasn't confirmed as having a contract for it. However, a source told The Hollywood Reporter back then, "the hope is she would return should the potential new film move forward beyond the script stage."
Now it's certainly looking like Hathaway will in fact be back (besides, she's been super open about being on board for it in the past).
During the Sundance Film Festival, Hathaway told People that it was "thrilling" to "see the level of excitement for [the sequel]."
She continued, "We feel the exact same, and I know it's probably very frustrating. It's a process that requires patience, and so everybody should consider themselves a part of the movie business now, because this is how long it actually takes to make things."
As a reminder, the last instalment in the series, Princess Diaries 2, came out in 2004.
The actress is at Sundance to promote Eileen, a period psychological thriller. Speaking about the film at a Q&A session, Hathaway said, "I thought it was an extraordinary work. I saw a study of female complication that hit me really, really deep, and I felt like Will [Oldroyd] was a filmmaker that could be trusted to tell complicated stories, especially about females" (via Variety).
Also, incredibly, Hathaway wore a literal puffer coat on the red carpet and still looked wildly glamorous. She eventually took it off to reveal a stunning little black dress by Versace, but still. How does she do it?
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Emily Ratajkowski Does Her "Own Stunts" on Nude Modeling Shoots, FYI
This is badass as heck.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler Reprised Their 'Parks and Rec' Characters on 'SNL'
Also the literal President made a cameo...?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Designer Sweaters Currently in Marie Claire Editors' Virtual Carts
We're obsessing over these splurge-worthy knits.
By Emma Childs
-
Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried Had a 'Mean Girls' Reunion and Discussed Whether Tina Fey Is Too Busy for a Sequel
At this point, this movie is going to be crowdfunded...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jamie Lee Curtis Would Love to Film a 'Freaky Friday' Sequel
Let's do it, then???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Feast Your Eyes on Ryan Gosling as Ken in Upcoming Movie 'Barbie'
Why does that bleached hair look so good on him?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
22 Captivating Films About Royal Life
Once you've finished 'The Crown,' cue up one of these royally good films.
By Nicole Briese
-
Olivia Wilde's Movie Starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Officially Has a Release Date
Trying and failing not to scream.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sandra Bullock Revealed the Movie She's Embarrassed About Making
Also Daniel Radcliffe was in two minds about 'Harry Potter.'
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Actors Playing Young Harry and William in ‘Spencer’ Are Exact Look-Alikes
Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana in the buzz-worthy new film.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Kristen Stewart Got a Standing Ovation for Her Princess Diana Portrayal
The actress looked like she was holding back tears at the 'Spencer' Venice Film Festival screening.
By Marie Claire Editors