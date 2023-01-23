Anne Hathaway Says It's "Thrilling" to See How Excited Fans Are for 'Princess Diaries 3'

If Anne hath 'a way, Princess Diaries 3 would happen a lot faster.

It was reported back in November that a sequel to the cult teen movie is in fact happening, though at the time lead Anne Hathaway wasn't confirmed as having a contract for it. However, a source told The Hollywood Reporter back then, "the hope is she would return should the potential new film move forward beyond the script stage."

Now it's certainly looking like Hathaway will in fact be back (besides, she's been super open about being on board for it in the past).

During the Sundance Film Festival, Hathaway told People that it was "thrilling" to "see the level of excitement for [the sequel]."

She continued, "We feel the exact same, and I know it's probably very frustrating. It's a process that requires patience, and so everybody should consider themselves a part of the movie business now, because this is how long it actually takes to make things."

As a reminder, the last instalment in the series, Princess Diaries 2, came out in 2004.

The actress is at Sundance to promote Eileen, a period psychological thriller. Speaking about the film at a Q&A session, Hathaway said, "I thought it was an extraordinary work. I saw a study of female complication that hit me really, really deep, and I felt like Will [Oldroyd] was a filmmaker that could be trusted to tell complicated stories, especially about females" (via Variety).

Also, incredibly, Hathaway wore a literal puffer coat on the red carpet and still looked wildly glamorous. She eventually took it off to reveal a stunning little black dress by Versace, but still. How does she do it?

(Image credit: Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty)