Please stand up for her royal highness, Queen of Genovia and sometimes-actress Anne Hathaway, who this week celebrated the 17th anniversary of the greatest movie of all time, The Princess Diaries. Yes, it has actually been 17 years since the film was first in cinemas, and yes, you are now as old as time itself. The Princess Diaries bought us many an iconic moments, but “LANA GOT CONED” was finally given the tribute it deserves this week when Anne shared a sweet, Mia Thermopolis-inspired interaction with her pop star/co-star Mandy Moore on Instagram.

Mandy marked the milestone by sharing a throwback picture of both the actresses back in 2001, tagging Anne to make sure she didn’t miss reminiscing over her mauve sateen strapless dress and chignon bun at the film premiere. "I guess this film came out just over 17 years ago??” Mandy wrote. "@annehathawaywas already a movie star and I showed up to my first premiere in a casual denim suit. Hey, it was 2001!”

Anne commented: "That's the face I make when I'm trying not to flop sweat on a terrifically famous pop star. So happy for all that you have going on! Let's get together and throw ice cream at each other soon.” On board with the idea, Mandy wrote back: "Hello friend! Count me in. It'd be an honor to be coned by you again.”

Back in 2015, rumors were rife that Disney was considering a reboot for the teen franchise, and was forming initial plans for a third chapter which “may or may not include Hathaway.” However, sources “close to the situation” later told Variety that the idea had failed to leave the ground after an initial meeting, which is maybe the worst decision I’ve ever heard.

If Disney can’t deliver on a full third movie, I’d probably settle for a spin-off about whatever happened to everyone’s first love, Michael Moscovitz.