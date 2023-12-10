Anne Hathaway’s Look Is Ushering Us Into Winter In the Most Beautiful Way

It’s not quite winter yet, but winter white is already so on trend it’s nearly ubiquitous in celebrity circles. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—there to promote her new film, Eileen—Anne Hathaway’s contribution to the trend included a Des Femmes bedazzled cropped corset in a lattice-style pattern and a high-waisted white midi high-slit skirt outlined in silver sequins.

She accessorized the look with silver platform heels and diamonds on diamonds—bracelets, rings, and a pair of drop earrings.

The psychological thriller Eileen is set during a frigid Massachusetts winter before Christmas Day 1964, where there is a blossoming friendship between the titular character Eileen McKenzie—a lonely, sexually repressed secretary at a boys’ prison—and the prison’s new psychiatrist Dr. Rebecca Saint John (played by Hathaway), a Harvard graduate who chainsmokes, drinks martinis, and takes the law into her own hands.

“This film was super-duper intense,” Hathaway told Fallon, before demonstrating for him (and the audience) how to do a primal scream like she does in the movie. “There’s no trick,” she said of her technique. “Just let it out, guys.”