Anne Hathaway’s Look Is Ushering Us Into Winter In the Most Beautiful Way

It’s not quite winter yet, but winter white is already so on trend it’s nearly ubiquitous in celebrity circles. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—there to promote her new film, Eileen—Anne Hathaway’s contribution to the trend included a Des Femmes bedazzled cropped corset in a lattice-style pattern and a high-waisted white midi high-slit skirt outlined in silver sequins.

She accessorized the look with silver platform heels and diamonds on diamonds—bracelets, rings, and a pair of drop earrings.

The psychological thriller Eileen is set during a frigid Massachusetts winter before Christmas Day 1964, where there is a blossoming friendship between the titular character Eileen McKenzie—a lonely, sexually repressed secretary at a boys’ prison—and the prison’s new psychiatrist Dr. Rebecca Saint John (played by Hathaway), a Harvard graduate who chainsmokes, drinks martinis, and takes the law into her own hands.

“This film was super-duper intense,” Hathaway told Fallon, before demonstrating for him (and the audience) how to do a primal scream like she does in the movie. “There’s no trick,” she said of her technique. “Just let it out, guys.”

Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

