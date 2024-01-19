Anthony Hopkins on Making Serotonin-Rich TikToks: "I Try Not to Act My Age"

Legendary Hollywood star Anthony Hopkins is a somewhat unlikely TikTok sensation, but TikTok sensation he is.
Unlike some of his heavier filmic roles, the Silence of the Lambs star likes to keep things extra lighthearted on social media, which is why people find his videos so charming: He dances, he plays the piano, he philosophizes, he shows off his miscellaneous special skills, and he is generally the definition of good vibes on the video sharing platform.
But, by his own admission, Hopkins isn't always super excited to post online; he just knows the world might benefit from a little added joy out there.
@anthonyhopkins ♬ original sound - Anthony Hopkins
Speaking to People, Hopkins explained that it was his wife and niece who originally encouraged him to get stuck into TikTok.
"I’m slightly reluctant," he said. "I say, 'Oh no, not again.' But I do something silly because we need humor. We need a laugh in life. For good reason, I guess. Life is tough. The world is a savage place, but life has its beauty."
He also told the publication, "I try not to act my age. I’m 86. So I’ve reversed it. I’m 68, really." Love this for him, and for us.
Known for his many, many legendary roles in the likes of Hannibal, The Mask of Zorro, and Thor, Hopkins currently has three upcoming projects in progress, per iMDb.
"I’m so lucky to be working at my age," the actor told People. "They still seem to send me scripts, and I think, 'Well, good.'" Ditto.
@anthonyhopkins
Sunday Summer Vibes 😎♬ original sound - Anthony Hopkins
