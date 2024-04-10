Anya Taylor-Joy Dishes on Her Secret Wedding to Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy is dishing on how she managed to pull off a super-secret wedding to Malcom McRae two years ago.



While attending CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the actress told Entertainment Tonight that her and her now-husband “did our research” in order to pull off the private ceremony in New Orleans.



“We were pretty spy-orientated," she told the publication. "At the end of the day, it was about the two of us and so we ran away with our two best friends and had the most magical day possible."

On Monday, April 1, The Menu star confirmed the goth-inspired affair, posting photos of her special day on Instagram in honor of her second wedding anniversary.

"Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever," the star captioned the post. "Happy second (first) anniversary my love…you’re the coolest."



The secret wedding was attended by just two of Taylor-Joy and her groom's friends—model and actress Cara Delevingne and photographer Sebastián Faena.

In one photo, all four can be seen sitting side-by-side underneath Taylor-Joy's massive veil.



“It kind of made it all the more special," the Furiosa star told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. "Because it just felt like a secret that we got to keep to ourselves.”

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation during CinemaCon 2024 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As if keeping the nuptials under wraps wasn't enough, Taylor-Joy shared photos of the newlywed's anatomically correct heart wedding cakes that, yes, looked just as gorey and bloody as the real deal.

"N.B yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes," Taylor-Joy also wrote in the caption. "Yes, I am the vampire Lestat."

(She also wore a custom-made Dior wedding gown featuring an embroidered hummingbird, as one does.)



In October 2023, Taylor-Joy and her husband got married for a second time in Italy, and alongside a much larger group of friends and family members.



On Tuesday, she told Entertainment Tonight that she was “very grateful” to “celebrate” her marriage for a second time and with the pair's family members in attendance.