Anya Taylor-Joy Confirms She Secretly Married Musician Malcolm McRae in Goth-Inspired Wedding

Congratulations are in order for actress Anya Taylor-Joy and her new(ish) hubby!



On Monday, April 1, The Menu star confirmed she secretly married musician Malcom McRae two years ago, posting photos and videos on Instagram from the pair's gothic, vampire-inspired wedding in New Orleans.



In the first photo in the carousel, the actress is wearing an off-white wedding dress featuring a long veil and holding a stunning bouquet of all-white flowers.

The post also featured a video of the Dune: Part Two actress putting her veil on over her face as she shows off her dress. Behind her, fans get a glimpse of the wedding venue, which was covered in candles.



"Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever," the star captioned the post. "Happy second (first) anniversary my love…you’re the coolest."

A post shared by Anya Taylor-Joy A photo posted by anyataylorjoy on

The same post also featured a photo of the newlyweds sitting alongside two of their friends—Cara Delevingne and photographer Sebastián Faena. In the photo, all four are sitting underneath Taylor-Joy's massive veil.



The post also revealed that the pair decided to celebrate their marriage with anatomically correct heart cakes that, yes, looked as bloody as the real deal.



"N.B yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes," Taylor-Joy also wrote in the caption. "Yes, I am the vampire Lestat."



The actress also revealed that her off-white dress was "beautifully embroidered with our love story by Dior." In the video, fans caught a glimpse of that embroidery in the form of a large hummingbird, which was stitched onto the bodice of her custom Dior wedding gown.



"A stitch in time for love everlasting," a member of the Dior social media team wrote in the comment section. "Yours, was a Dior dream. Happy anniversary to you both🤍!"

A post shared by Anya Taylor-Joy A photo posted by anyataylorjoy on

Of course, fans and friends alike were quick to share their congratulations and well-wishes to the (not-so) newlyweds.



"Happy anniversary lovebirds," actress Aimee Carrero, who starred alongside Taylor-Joy in The Menu, wrote.



"I love this Anya," Rachel Zegler, who starred in Steven Spielberg's musical adaptation of West Side Story, commented. "Happy anniversary to hands down my favorite birthday twins to ever get married."



On Tuesday, actor and musician McRae also posted photos from the couple's wedding on his own Instagram account.

"I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end," he captioned his post. "Happy two year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful."