Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Are "Inseparable" and Feeling "Pure Bliss"

More than a year into their relationship, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are still saying "Thank Goodness" for their love.

A source close to the couple told Us Weekly that things are better than ever between the "inseparable" pair, who are "living in bliss."

“Ariana and Ethan have written a whole new book together,” the source said, adding that the actors, who connected on the set of Wicked, are “still in the honeymoon phase of pure bliss."

The co-stars have recently been juggling their relationship with the whirlwind press tour for Wicked, but the source says they've only grown closer while promoting the musical—and that “their friends are fully supportive" of their relationship.

A post shared by Ethan Slater (@ethanslater) A photo posted by on

“The Wicked press tour made their relationship ever stronger, and Ariana is over the moon about Ethan,” the source explained. “They have so much in common, which is something Ari never had with past relationships.”

A second insider told Us Weekly that Grande's relationship with Slater is “a new dynamic” for the "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) singer—but she's still definitely content to take things slow.

“Ariana is not rushing to get married again,” the second source added. “She feels she is content with how things are now and it’s a really healthy situation. Ariana used to move really quickly in relationships and has learned to slow down.”

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even though Grande isn't ready for another walk down the aisle, the second source confirms that she and Slater have still been taking serious steps in the relationship, saying the “practically live together” in New York City and “have created a new life together.

“She needed a change of pace after her divorce," the source added.