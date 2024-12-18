Ariana Grande Calls Ethan Slater "The Buster Keaton of Today" in Cute Instagram Comments
The singer gushed over her boyfriend's latest photoshoot.
Who doesn't love to see two people in love cheering each other on and lighting each other up? If you don't, though, this adorable exchange between Ariana Grande and her boyfriend/Wicked co-star Ethan Slater may not be for you.
The multi-hyphenate performer commented on new photos from a recent shoot the actor had with Schön! Magazine and shared on his own Instagram, the inspiration for which came from another illustrious Hollywood icon.
"the Buster Keaton of today !" Grande gleefully commented on the post, before adding a second comment — three exclamation points followed by a small heart outline.
The reference was a direct one for the shoot, and feels apt for Slater, a Broadway actor known for his physical comedy, particularly in his role as SpongeBob SquarePants in the musical of the same name, for which he received a Tony Award nomination and won a Drama Desk Award in 2018.
The legendary comedian Buster Keaton was famous in the "golden age of Hollywood" for his work in silent films. Considering how much Grande and her co-stars have conjured up the glitz and glamour of Old Hollywood during the Wicked press cycle, it feels a fitting end for the actor who played Boq in the adaptation of the Broadway musical.
The duo's relationship was confirmed in July 2023, after both performers separated from their significant others. Grande and Slater met on the set of Wicked, and in the intervening months, it's become clear that the two are getting serious.
Just look at how he gushes about her in the clip below:
Love! It's so special, isn't it? These two seem to really like and care about one another—that sort of happiness can feel contagious and it's something everyone deserves in life.
