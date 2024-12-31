Ariana Grande Shares NYE Reflection On a Year Full of "Art and Heart"

Few people have had the sort of year that Ariana Grande did. After wrapping production on Wicked, the Grammy Award winner also put out a new album, hosted Saturday Night Live, and debuted a new relationship following a much-publicized divorce.

Now she's reflecting on it all in new Instagram post filled with many behind-the-scenes snaps from all of the above happenings, including a sweet photo of Grande with her new boyfriend, Ethan Slater. "A year full of art and heart 𖦹 ｡˚ฺ ｡˚·ꕤ.ﾟ!" Grande wrote in the caption. "Thank you eternally for your love and support, words truly don’t suffice. i love you always and am wishing you a all a very happy new year!"

The post drew comments from several friends and family members, including her co-star (and SNL staple) Bowen Yang, and her brother, Frankie. "What a beautiful gorgeous incredible year," the elder Grande wrote.

"So happy to have made so many beautiful memories together and get to watch you beam your light out all over the world in the most brilliant ways. I love you so much. Happy new year Ari. COME ON 2025! HERE WE GO! 🫧"

Grande also posted a few accompanying Instagram Stories with further reflective messaging about the past year of art and work.

Grande is feeling grateful for such a big year. (Image credit: Instagram.com/arianagrande)

"Somehow, all of my favorite projects happened this year," she wrote in one. "And I was able to create with so many of my favorite people."

Another Instagram Story was directed at her fans and their loyalty to her. "Thank you to my sweet, incredible angels for your love and support year round," she wrote. "You have made me feel so seen and held. I love growing with you and seeing where art, life and inspiration takes us together."

The love of her fans is for real, too. (Image credit: instagram.com/arianagrande)

"Here's to another year with you," she wrote with a heart, "thank you for everything. I'll never ever take you, our bond, or our memories for granted."

With another Wicked film on the horizon, it feels all but certain 2025 will also be a banner year for Grande.