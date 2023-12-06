A$AP Rocky and Kendall Jenner’s Latest Campaign for Bottega Veneta Lets the Paparazzi Do the Work

Instead of a photography studio tucked away in L.A., or on location somewhere exotic, Bottega Veneta’s latest campaign with A$AP Rocky and Kendall Jenner is out and about, captured by paparazzi, and featuring the two wearing the brand while living their everyday lives.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta)

The label’s Pre-Spring 2024 ad campaign was created by Rocky, creative director Matthieu Blazy, and “talented tabloid-style photographers,” People reports; the duo was candidly photographed in real time by the paparazzi, and the photos were then licensed by Bottega Veneta. The pictures for the campaign were captured on some of Rocky’s recent outings, all in the brand’s menswear.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta)

“All in all, the photos prove that the dad of two is a natural at making everyday a fashion show,” People reports. In some of the shots, Rocky runs errands in a suit, shops in West Hollywood in an orange trench coat, jogs in a Bottega Veneta leather tracksuit (complete with a $6,800 hoodie and $6,400 pants), and hits the town with girlfriend Rihanna—and a pink Andiamo handbag. The project is called, appropriately, “READYMADE.”

“Throughout history, there has always been a funny relationship between photographers and celebrities,” Rocky said. “Even down to the rights and the usage of photos and the tabloid hustle, there’s always seemed to be a disconnection between famous people and the photographers who follow and film them."

(Image credit: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta)

Rocky said he personally doesn’t mind being snapped by the paparazzi, “as long as they post the good angles, of course,” he said. “So, in light of good-angled photos, myself and the creative minds at Bottega Veneta thought it would be genius to bridge that gap and utilize my everyday lifestyle type of photos taken by candid photographers while I do my everyday thing.”

Kendall Jenner is also a part of this campaign on the womenswear side, and now it makes a lot more sense why last month she was pumping gas in $10,000 Bottega Veneta knee-high boots, grabbed sushi in West Hollywood in a casual $12,000 shearling coat (as one does), or walking her dog, Pyro, in a $4,600 trench coat and $690 shades. Yes, yes—it all makes sense now.