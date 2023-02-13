A$AP Rocky Was Caught Adorably Obsessing Over Rihanna During Her Super Bowl Performance

Like the rest of us, A$AP Rocky was obsessed with Rihanna's performance at the Super Bowl LVII halftime: filming, applauding, dancing a little, you name it. Unlike the rest of us, A$AP Rocky actually got to be at the Super Bowl LVII with a front-row ticket to the performance to see his girlfriend—who is pregnant with the couple's second child—give the performance of a lifetime. In video captured during Rihanna's performance, A$AP Rocky was seen on the Super Bowl field grinning with pride, filming his girlfriend's performance from his phone, and dancing along.

ASAP Rocky is everyone watching @Rihanna 🥺 #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/pG6DWRL7chFebruary 13, 2023 See more

Rihanna performed a medley of some of her biggest hits: "Bitch Better Have My Money," "All of the Lights," "Diamonds," and more. She became the first woman to perform at the Super Bowl while visibly pregnant, wearing a red boiler suit over a red bandeau and red vest.

Shortly after her performance, a representative for Rihanna confirmed to People that the singer was pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky. The two welcomed their first child last May.

"Rihanna and ASAP are very open to more kids, they love being parents and having a family," a source told Us Weekly back in November. "Having this family together has brought them so much closer, they are more loved up now than ever."