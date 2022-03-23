Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Spark Engagement Rumors After the Fenty Founder Wears a Large Diamond on Her Ring Finger

Rihanna is majorly toying with our emotions. First, she announces she's expecting her first child with ASAP Rocky in the most Rihanna way imaginable: by just ~leaving her house~ with her baby bump out.

Now, obviously, we're primed to take everything the star does in public to carry with it a secret message. Take for example her recent decision to wear a gigantic diamond on her ring finger while shopping at my favorite store in the world, Kitson.

Rihanna, you can't just do that??? Like, does that mean she's engaged?? Who's to say—I certainly don't have the authority.

While we wait to find out whether this was just a fun accessory or if it was an actual engagement ring, here are the deets on the piece, courtesy of a pro jeweler.

"Rihanna looks like she is wearing a large statement solitaire diamond ring," Kyron Keogh, co-founder of ROX Diamonds & Thrills, tells Marie Claire.

"It looks like a brilliant white, round diamond that is 8 carats mounted on a chunky gold band. Based on this, I would predict that the ring is worth £700,000 [$924,000]."

Of course, Rihanna, queen of style, is right on trend with this one.

"The solitaire style is definitely having a moment—we’ve seen sales double of larger solitaires over the last year," says Keogh.

"The solitaire style shows off the diamond to its full potential throwing light into the diamond giving it superior sparkle and scintillation, which is why so many celebs have been spotted wearing them. The chunky gold band has also been spotted on celebs like Emily Ratajkowski, which is reflective of both her and Rihanna’s bold fashion sense."