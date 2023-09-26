Ashley Graham Shares Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Herself (and Gigi Hadid!) at BOSS’ Milan Fashion Week Show

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
If you’ve ever wondered what life was like behind the scenes at a Milan Fashion Week fashion show, Ashley Graham has got you covered. The model shared an extensive look at preparations for last Friday’s BOSS fashion show on Instagram, in which she walked alongside the likes of Gigi Hadid (who made an adorable cameo in Graham’s BTS footage).
Graham took us to the hair and makeup chair, to a dress rehearsal, and to the show itself, where BOSS debuted “CorpCore.” “The collection theme, ‘CorpCore,’ saw the show venue transformed into the BOSS Techtopia: an ephemeral workplace and oasis of tranquility and ergonomic design, where the needs of body and mind are seamlessly integrated,” BOSS said of its show, per Just Jared. “By combining the wonders of game-changing technologies, such as robotics, with lush green spaces, the BOSS Techtopia presented a calm atmosphere and a positive, inspiring view of tomorrow.” (True to theme, Graham’s video extensively featured a robot that even knew how to pose.)
Some of the celebrities who sat front row at the show included Naomi Campbell, Demi Lovato, Suki Waterhouse, Ariana DeBose, Burna Boy, Simu Liu, and Colman Domingo.
In addition to walking for BOSS, Graham also hit the runway for Dolce & Gabbana, where her lingerie look perhaps could not have been more antithetical to her BOSS corporate ensemble. Graham also walked for Karoline Vitto and Matty Bovan during Milan Fashion Week, was spotted attending a dinner to celebrate the collaboration of Hadid’s cashmere brand, Guest in Residence, with LuisaViaRoma, and stepped out for the launch of the collaboration of Pharrell Williams and Moncler and the Etro and Erdem shows during the week as well.
From New York City to London to Milan, the fashion elite are now headed off to Paris for that city’s eponymous fashion week, which began yesterday.
