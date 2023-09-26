Ashley Graham Shares Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Herself (and Gigi Hadid!) at BOSS’ Milan Fashion Week Show

Plus, a collection of our favorite looks from Graham throughout the week.

Ashley Graham at Milan Fashion Week
(Image credit: Getty Images)
If you’ve ever wondered what life was like behind the scenes at a Milan Fashion Week fashion show, Ashley Graham has got you covered. The model shared an extensive look at preparations for last Friday’s BOSS fashion show on Instagram, in which she walked alongside the likes of Gigi Hadid (who made an adorable cameo in Graham’s BTS footage).

Ashley Graham at Milan Fashion Week

Ashley Graham walking for BOSS at Milan Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley Graham at Milan Fashion Week

Ashley Graham walking for BOSS at Milan Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Graham took us to the hair and makeup chair, to a dress rehearsal, and to the show itself, where BOSS debuted “CorpCore.” “The collection theme, ‘CorpCore,’ saw the show venue transformed into the BOSS Techtopia: an ephemeral workplace and oasis of tranquility and ergonomic design, where the needs of body and mind are seamlessly integrated,” BOSS said of its show, per Just Jared. “By combining the wonders of game-changing technologies, such as robotics, with lush green spaces, the BOSS Techtopia presented a calm atmosphere and a positive, inspiring view of tomorrow.” (True to theme, Graham’s video extensively featured a robot that even knew how to pose.)

Some of the celebrities who sat front row at the show included Naomi Campbell, Demi Lovato, Suki Waterhouse, Ariana DeBose, Burna Boy, Simu Liu, and Colman Domingo.

Ashley Graham at Milan Fashion Week

Ashley Graham walking for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley Graham at Milan Fashion Week

Ashley Graham walking for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to walking for BOSS, Graham also hit the runway for Dolce & Gabbana, where her lingerie look perhaps could not have been more antithetical to her BOSS corporate ensemble. Graham also walked for Karoline Vitto and Matty Bovan during Milan Fashion Week, was spotted attending a dinner to celebrate the collaboration of Hadid’s cashmere brand, Guest in Residence, with LuisaViaRoma, and stepped out for the launch of the collaboration of Pharrell Williams and Moncler and the Etro and Erdem shows during the week as well.

Ashley Graham at Milan Fashion Week

Ashley Graham walking for Karoline Vitto at Milan Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley Graham at Milan Fashion Week

Ashley Graham walking for Matty Bovan at Milan Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley Graham at Milan Fashion Week

Ashley Graham at a dinner celebrating a collaboration between Guest in Residence and LuisaViaRoma

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley Graham at Milan Fashion Week

Ashley Graham at the launch of the collaboration of Pharrell Williams and Moncler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From New York City to London to Milan, the fashion elite are now headed off to Paris for that city’s eponymous fashion week, which began yesterday.

Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

