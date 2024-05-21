Ashley Tisdale Says It's "Very Cool" That She and Vanessa Hudgens Are Pregnant at the Same Time

Ashley Tisdale has weighed in on the fact that she and Vanessa Hudgens are pregnant at the same time.
Asked about how "cool" the timing of their pregnancies is during an Instagram Stories Q&A session, Tisdale wrote, "It's very cool! I'm so excited for her and this new chapter in her life," adding a red heart emoji to really drive it home.
Tisdale and Hudgens were famously costars on the Disney Channel's cult High School Musical movie series in the mid 2000s. The former played the antagonist Sharpay Evans, while the latter played the heroine Gabriella Montez.
The two women were very close friends for many years until feud rumors began circulating, particularly surrounding Hudgens' December 2023 wedding to Cole Tucker. Tisdale did not attend the ceremony, though fellow HSM stars Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel did, per Us Weekly.
Appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen this past March, Tisdale was asked where she stood with Hudgens, and she replied, "I haven’t seen her in a long time. Like, I think we’re just—obviously, she’s working, I’m working. I have a daughter, so it's like, you know, she’s a full-time job" (via E! News).
The Being Frenshe founder shares daughter Jupiter Iris, 3, with husband Christopher French, whom she married in 2014. She announced her current pregnancy in March, posting a baby bump picture on Instagram with the caption, "We can’t wait to meet you"
A post shared by Ashley Tisdale
A photo posted by ashleytisdale on
Hudgens, as for her, announced she was pregnant with her first child by showing off her baby bump on the Oscars red carpet.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Julia Fox Opens Up About Her Decision to Be Celibate: "Nothing Good Comes From Having Sex"
Her decision has to do with the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Scarlett Johansson Is "Shocked, Angered" Over ChatGPT Voice She Says "Sounds Eerily Similar" to Hers
The company that created the voice claims it wasn't modeled after the actress.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ben Affleck Skips Jennifer Lopez' Latest Movie Premiere Amid Split Rumors
They were spotted together the previous day, though.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ashley Tisdale Confirms She Screen-Tested for 'Mean Girls' and Ad-Libbed a Line That Ended Up Being Used
Alternate universe, much??
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Vanessa Hudgens on Pregnancy Rumors: "Don't Make Assumptions on Women's Bodies"
Louder, please.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ashley Tisdale's Nanny Accidentally Taught Her Toddler the F-Word
LOL!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ashley Tisdale Explains How Her Experience of Alopecia Helps Her Realize She's Under Too Much Stress
She's on a mission to destigmatize the common condition.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Wait—Did Vanessa Hudgens Just Get Married?
White dress + beach in Mexico + costars posting on social media from the same place = all signs point to yes!
By Rachel Burchfield Published