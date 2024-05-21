Ashley Tisdale Says It's "Very Cool" That She and Vanessa Hudgens Are Pregnant at the Same Time

Ashley Tisdale has weighed in on the fact that she and Vanessa Hudgens are pregnant at the same time.

Asked about how "cool" the timing of their pregnancies is during an Instagram Stories Q&A session, Tisdale wrote, "It's very cool! I'm so excited for her and this new chapter in her life," adding a red heart emoji to really drive it home.

Tisdale and Hudgens were famously costars on the Disney Channel's cult High School Musical movie series in the mid 2000s. The former played the antagonist Sharpay Evans, while the latter played the heroine Gabriella Montez.

The two women were very close friends for many years until feud rumors began circulating, particularly surrounding Hudgens' December 2023 wedding to Cole Tucker. Tisdale did not attend the ceremony, though fellow HSM stars Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel did, per Us Weekly.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen this past March, Tisdale was asked where she stood with Hudgens, and she replied, "I haven’t seen her in a long time. Like, I think we’re just—obviously, she’s working, I’m working. I have a daughter, so it's like, you know, she’s a full-time job" (via E! News).

The Being Frenshe founder shares daughter Jupiter Iris, 3, with husband Christopher French, whom she married in 2014. She announced her current pregnancy in March, posting a baby bump picture on Instagram with the caption, "We can’t wait to meet you"

Hudgens, as for her, announced she was pregnant with her first child by showing off her baby bump on the Oscars red carpet.

