Here’s Why Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner’s Relationship Ended

After reality television star Kendall Jenner and Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny reportedly split, new alleged details as to why the pair called it quits have emerged.

"They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go," a source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight. "They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down."

The source went on to add that the pair "have been doing their own things lately," which contributed to their relationship "slowly" starting "to fizzle out."

"(There) isn’t any negativity between them," the source added, "and they still want the best for one another."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Dec. 17, People first reported that Jenner and Bad Bunny—whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio—had ended their relationship after less than a year of allegedly dating.

Rumors of a budding romance between the model and musician first started in February, after they were seen on a double date with Hailey Beber and her husband, Justin, in Los Angeles, California.



Shortly after, a source told People that the pair were " introduced by friends" and that "Kendall recently starting hanging out with (Bad Bunny)," adding that "she likes him and is having fun."

Both Jenner and Bad Bunny have been notoriously tight-lipped about their alleged fling, though some Bad Bunny fans think his new song "Un Preview" is about the famous Jenner. In an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year, the Grammy award-winning artist said of his alleged relationship with the model that he is "not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone."



Jenner and Bad Bunny were last seen together in public in October, while attending a Saturday Night Live after-party on the night Bad Bunny was both the host and musical guest..

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the wake of the pair's breakup, the same source told Entertainment Tonight that Jenner's famous family "still thinks highly" of the Puerto Rican rapper.

"They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with daring her with poise and grace," the source added.