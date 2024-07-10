In a Wild Turn of Events, The Voice Actress for Bart Simpson Is Sabrina Carpenter's Aunt
That's that me, eat my shorts.
First things first, the voice actress for Bart Simpson, Nancy Cartwright, is a grown woman and not a small boy.
But that's not where the shockers end when it comes to Cartwright, because the Emmy-winning star has just confirmed that she is in fact the aunt of popstar of the summer (and beyond, obvs) Sabrina Carpenter.
Cartwright took to TikTok on Tuesday, and answered the fan question, "Is Sabrina Carpenter your niece?"
She said, "Yeah, absolutely! Isn't that amazing, when you find out that somebody that—maybe you've known me for a little while, doing this little 10-year-old boy for, like, 35-some years, and some of you guys for, like, way less than that—find out that I'm related to this, like, superstar. She's pretty amazing."
@officialnancycartwright ♬ original sound - Nancy Cartwright
Talk of "nepo babies" aside, commenters were obsessed with this new piece of information.
"Sabrina Carpenter is related to Bart Simpson, Ay, caramba!" wrote one person.
"Can we hear Bart sing espresso?! PLEASEEEEE," begged another fan. (While this request hasn't been heeded yet, you can watch Bridgerton's Luke Newton do a dramatic reading of the "Espresso" lyrics as a tolerable consolation prize.)
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
One reason it took so long for us to cop on that Cartwright and Carpenter are related is that they've only been pictured at an industry event together once, at the Happy Feet Two premiere in 2011, when the "Please Please Please" singer had yet to be cast in her breakout role on Girl Meets World.
At the time, Carpenter, who was 12, had only made an appearance on an episode of Law & Order and on the video game Just Dance Kids 2, per iMDb. Fast forward 13 years and she's literally stealing no. 1 spots on the charts from herself.
As for Cartwright, she has been voicing Bart since 1989 (!!!) and has won three Primetime Emmys for her work on The Simpsons. Ay, caramba indeed.
@officialnancycartwright ♬ original sound - Nancy Cartwright
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Shackets Are for Summer, According to Jennifer Lawrence
So long as they're layered with breezy pants.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie “Haven’t Communicated” with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “For Quite a While Now”
“They are nowhere near as close as they once were.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Beatrice Remixes the Wimbledon White Dress Code
The princess arrived in the royal box ready to make a statement.
By India Roby Published
-
Taylor Swift Declares This the Summer of Sabrina Carpenter as the "Espresso" Singer Sells Out Her Tour
Two queens!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter, Relatable Queen, Got Her Signature Bangs After Getting Her Heart Broken
Except unlike the rest of us, she didn't regret it.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
'Bridgerton' Star Luke Newton Steals Hearts With "Espresso" Lyrics Dramatic Reading
That's that Luke espresso.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Says "F*** Them All" to People Who Think Taylor Swift's New Album Is Monotone
She came to producer Jack Antonoff's defense.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Memes Herself After Stealing the No. 1 Spot on the Charts... From Herself
Deeply iconic.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Hard-Launches Barry Keoghan Romance in Iconic New Music Video for "Please Please Please"
The lyrics are NEXT LEVEL.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Delivers Yet Another NSFW "Nonsense" Outro on 'SNL'—But Leaves Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal Out of It
She was the season finale's musical guest.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Responds to Adele Fangirling Over Her Hit "Espresso"
16 years ago, Sab was posting Adele covers to YouTube.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published