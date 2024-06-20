'Bridgerton' Star Luke Newton Steals Hearts With "Espresso" Lyrics Dramatic Reading
That's that Luke espresso.
Bridgerton actor Luke Newton, who portrays Colin Bridgerton on the show, has performed a brilliant dramatic reading of "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter.
In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host had him recite famous lines from pop culture in character as Colin, including the following lyrics from the hit song: "Say you can't sleep / Baby, I know / That's that me... espresso."
After the show posted a clip of Newton saying those lines on Instagram, one person made the perfect joke, writing, "My honey beeee, come and get this POLIN," in reference to Newton and Nicola Coughlan's characters' relationship name (the original lyric being "come and get this pollen").
Other lines Newton was made to recite include the viral TikTok song that goes, "I'm looking for a man in finance. Trust fund. 6'5''. Blue eyes," and, "I'm just Ken. Anywhere else, I'd be a 10," from Barbie.
He also had to say, "we were on a break!" from Friends.
Newton has become a superstar after season 3 of Bridgerton centred on his romance with Coughlan's character Penelope Featherington.
The two have clearly developed an adorable friendship behind the scenes while filming, and have even taken to pranking each other.
Newton recently posted a video of his prank on Coughlan, where he spooked her by jumping up from behind a chair when she entered the makeup trailer.
Coughlan, for her part, recently shared photos taken on set using a film camera Newton gifted her, captioning her Instagram post, "Bridgerton on Film
"Still learning so they’re not all amazing but lots of beautiful memories
"Camera the best gift from @lukenewtonuk"
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
