Taylor Swift Declares This the Summer of Sabrina Carpenter as the "Espresso" Singer Sells Out Her Tour

Taylor Swift is Sabrina Carpenter's biggest fan, which is saying something given how many devoted groupies the "Espresso" singer has.

Carpenter just took to Instagram to celebrate some of her most recent, most impressive career wins, writing alongside a series of photos, "and just like that you guys sold out the entire short n’ sweet tour, espresso went #1 at pop radio andddddd i slid down this slide :’) thank you all so so much!!!

"i can’t wait to see you on the road"

Swift was top of the comment section, gushing, "SUMMER OF SABRINA AND MAY IT CONTINUE FOREVER"

The two women have become great fans in the last handful of years, with Carpenter serving as an opening act for Swift on much of her Eras Tour—a beautiful full-circle moment since Carpenter has been covering Swift's songs since the late 2000s.

But of course Ms. Swift wasn't the only one to give Carpenter props for her amazing achievements. Most notably, Zara Larsson wrote, "Oh that’s queen sh*t," and I couldn't agree more.

The "Fortnight" singer's declaration that this is the "summer of Sabrina" has never rung more true, as Carpenter keeps hitting new milestones. For instance, in June the singer's song "Please Please Please" took over as No. 1 on the Spotify charts from her own song "Espresso." To celebrate, the popstar made herself into a Spider-Man meme, showing off her signature sense of humor once again.

As for Swift, her Eras Tour continues sans Carpenter, and with Paramore as her opening act instead.

The singer is currently performing in Amsterdam, and will head next to Zürich, Gelsenkirchen (AKA Swiftkirchen, obvs), Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw, Vienna and London, before returning to the U.S. ahead of her Oct. 18 show in Miami.