Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Are "Struggling to Remain Cordial" With the Cambridges, Reportedly

The York sisters' relationship with the Cambridges and Prince Charles is reportedly suffering over the Royal Family's decision to exclude Prince Andrew from official events, a royal expert has claimed.
The disgraced royal has been removed from public life since 2020, after his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came under new scrutiny, and Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre also accused Andrew of being "an abuser" and "a participant" in the former financier's criminal activities.
Princes Charles and William are reportedly the senior royals most staunchly opposed to Andrew's reintegration into public life, which apparently doesn't sit well with his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, at least according to commentator Neil Sean.
"There is a big story breaking in the Royal Family that has remained under the radar largely, and it's to do with Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge, and William's father Prince Charles," Sean said (via Express).
"According to very good sources, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are seemingly struggling to remain cordial with Prince William, Catherine, and Charles.
"It stems from the deal organized by William, the Queen, and Prince Charles to remove their father Prince Andrew from royal duties following his disgrace in recent years."
Sean continued, "The thawing between the two families has been difficult.
"Prince William and Charles are doing this for the benefit of the monarchy.
"They are reading the public mood, which is saying that Andrew should permanently retire from public life.
"But Andrew wants to make a return which he thinks could be achieved by his daughters carrying out charitable work."
However, it's reported that Prince Charles' vision for the monarchy when he accedes the throne wouldn't leave room for the York sisters to perform such royal duties. Sean also explained that the two women's relationship with the Sussexes complicates matters further.
Sean is right with regards to the public mood: People in York want him stripped of his title (he is the Duke of York), and his 2021 court case caused "abolish the monarchy" to trend on Twitter.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
