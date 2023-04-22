Ben Affleck Reveals That Wife Jennifer Lopez Eats “Whatever She Wants”—and Still Looks “Spectacular”

Ben Affleck opened up to Drew Barrymore on the actress’ eponymous talk show on Friday about his wife, Jennifer Lopez—specifically her diet.
After Barrymore asked Affleck if he and Lopez had any “cheat” meals, he responded “I’m going to tell you something that’s going to upset you. Jennifer just eats whatever she wants. Whatever she wants. Pizza, cookies, ice cream—everything.”
Now, that doesn’t tell the whole story—Lopez is a famed gym aficionado who works out religiously. And Affleck admitted that, continuing “She works out. I mean, I work out, too. But I don’t magically appear to be 20 years old with perfect skin and the whole thing. There’s no taking away the work ethic. The work ethic is real, the discipline is very real, but also, the superhuman thing is real. She’s the most gorgeous woman in the world. She looks spectacular.”
Barrymore, per Us Weekly, said she wasn’t “surprised” by Lopez’s commitment to her fitness routine. According to the outlet, Lopez said of her workout regimen “I’m always evolving and looking for things that keep me excited and motivated. I’m not afraid to challenge myself, so I’m open to pushing myself, which is what I’m doing right now as I rehearse for my new album, coming out this summer.”
Lopez added that exercise is a “motivating factor” in her daily life, and that she frequently hits the gym early in the morning.
“I try to make good choices and balance my time,” she said. “I think there’s a positive correlation between exercise and mental health. When you find a good balance through determination and focus, we’re naturally pushing to be the best version of ourselves.”
