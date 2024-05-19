Ben Affleck Is Seen Wearing Wedding Ring As Divorce Rumors Swirl

Actor Ben Affleck is apparently wearing his wedding ring as rumors he is headed for a divorce from wife Jennifer Lopez continue to permeate online.

On Sunday, May 19, Affleck was photographed in his car with the ring on "that finger" on his left hand, which was on the steering wheel as he was driving solo in Los Angeles, according to People,

A source told the publication that Affleck and Lopez were spotted together in the first time in 47 days on May 16, at an event for their children. "The two arrived separately, but were both seen wearing their wedding rings as they left together," People reported.

That same day, the publication reports, Lopez "liked" an Instagram post from relationship coach Lenna Marsak that detailed various personality traits that can hinder two people from building and maintaining a healthy relationship.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rumors Affleck and Lopez are reportedly headed for a divorce started surfacing less than three months after Lopez released her album This Is Me…Now, an accompanying musical film of the same name, and her documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told—all about her relationship with Affleck.

"Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage," a source recently told Us Weekly . "They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.

"Jen is very focused on work," the source continued. "They are on two completely different pages most of the time."

Another source told In Touch that Affleck had "already moved out" of the couple's shared home, adding that the pair are "likely to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of 'This Is Me...Now: A Love Story.' (Image credit: Getty Images)

"They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted," the source told the publication at the time. "They waited almost two decades to get back together, but in the end, they just couldn’t make it work…They both said they’d matured and learned from their mistakes, but some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time remained the same.”

The same Us Weekly source told the publication that Lopez recently looked at a new Los Angeles home, claiming it to be "an investment property."

Two of the publication's sources both claimed that despite the ongoing divorce rumors the couple is not planning on separating, and instead are focused on "working on their relationship."