No, Everyone, Beyoncé Does Not Bring Her Own Personal Toilet Seats on Tour with Her

Her mother, Tina Knowles, shut the speculation down.

Tina Knowles on a red carpet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
Let the record show: a rumor about Beyoncé is being debunked by someone who would know—her mother, Tina Knowles. Speaking to TMZ, Knowles refuted rumors that her daughter travels with her own personal toilet seats while on tour. (Beyoncé is deep into her Renaissance World Tour, which wraps up October 1 in Kansas City.)

“That is so ridiculous,” Knowles said.

Beyonce performing at the Renaissance World Tour

(Image credit: Getty)

The origin story of the rumor is a leaked backstage picture of a black container labeled “BEYONCÉ TOILET SEATS,” per Page Six. But it’s not what you think: “Those are stands that you put fans on,” Knowles said. “They’re called toilet seats.”

Look—Beyoncé can do and request whatever she wants, okay? But it’s not true, Knowles said, and called the buzz “too much.”

Beyonce performing at the Renaissance World Tour

(Image credit: Getty)

The rumors about Bey’s tour rider started earlier this month when a source told The Sun that she can get anything she wants. “Beyoncé is such an elite performer, she can literally request anything,” the source said. “Her team makes great effort to ensure she has her own comforts, and a personal toilet seat happens to be one. Her tour roadies have seen everything, so it’s not a great deal for them, but it does raise a smile from people who happen to catch a glimpse of the branded container.”

Beyonce performing at the Renaissance World Tour

(Image credit: Getty)

So we learned two things today—No. 1, the above isn’t true; and No. 2, who knew that’s what the nickname for stands you put fans on? (And why? But that’s for another day.)

