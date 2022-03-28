Beyoncé Opened the Oscars With a Winning Performance of 'Be Alive'
See how Twitter reacted to the epic moment.
We'd like to thank the Academy for inviting Beyoncé to kick off the 2022 Oscars, because the queen did not disappoint. The singer—who hasn't performed at an award show in five years—opened the 94th annual Academy Awards with a spectacular performance of "Be Alive." The song from King Richard is nominated tonight for Best Original Song.
Beyoncé's performance was a fitting a tribute to tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, who introduced Beyoncé Sunday night. The singer performed the melody live from Venus and Serena Williams' hometown courts in Compton, California (which have since been renamed for the duo) wearing a tennis-ball hued custom David Koma outfit. Her background singers, musicians, and dancers were equally decked out in the highlighter hue as they marched down the streets of Compton to lyrics like, "Got all my family by my side/ And we gon’ sit on top of the world again/ Couldn’t wipe this Black off if I tried/ And I wouldn’t trade nothing/ That’s why I lift my head with pride.” Ten-year-old Blue Ivy also cameoed in her mom's performance.
"Be Alive," cowritten by Dixson, is nominated against Billie Eilish and Finneas's “No Time To Die;” Reba McEntire's “Somehow You Do;” Sebastian Yatra's “Dos Oruguitas;” and Van Morrison's “Down to Joy.”
See how Twitter reacted to Beyoncé's epic Oscars performance below.
Only Beyoncé can make tennis ball green look good! 🎾🔥 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/2JaLDZJTHCMarch 28, 2022
The #Oscars opening w/ Beyonce singing at a park in Compton is pretty epic. pic.twitter.com/ELNyZpP3x1March 28, 2022
beyoncé said you’re welcome now have fun with your little awards showMarch 28, 2022
Beyoncé said "let me win an Emmy for this Oscars performance" pic.twitter.com/G34YpXX7YUMarch 28, 2022
I like how Beyoncé is going first so we don't have to watch the whole show if it is terrible.March 28, 2022
Beyoncé said "I'm not coming and you will open the show with me." #OscarsMarch 28, 2022
The diamond garter that Beyoncé is wearing looks so good, I feel rich by proxy. #OscarsMarch 28, 2022
Beyoncé opening and giving us the rest of the night off like the generous Queen that she isMarch 28, 2022
The entire Academy just presented Beyonce with Best Picture#Oscars pic.twitter.com/hvnKwQCImGMarch 28, 2022
The next Beyoncé era starts tonight and it’s a wrap for the girls 😮💨😮💨March 28, 2022
Love that Beyoncé gave us a body roll and immediately turned this show into her concert.March 28, 2022
