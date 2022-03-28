Beyoncé Opened the Oscars With a Winning Performance of 'Be Alive'

See how Twitter reacted to the epic moment.

Beyoncé performs at the 2022 Oscars
(Image credit: Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images)
Neha Prakash
By
published

We'd like to thank the Academy for inviting Beyoncé to kick off the 2022 Oscars, because the queen did not disappoint. The singer—who hasn't performed at an award show in five years—opened the 94th annual Academy Awards with a spectacular performance of "Be Alive." The song from King Richard is nominated tonight for Best Original Song.

Beyoncé's performance was a fitting a tribute to tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, who introduced Beyoncé Sunday night. The singer performed the melody live from Venus and Serena Williams' hometown courts in Compton, California (which have since been renamed for the duo) wearing a tennis-ball hued custom David Koma outfit. Her background singers, musicians, and dancers were equally decked out in the highlighter hue as they marched down the streets of Compton to lyrics like, "Got all my family by my side/ And we gon’ sit on top of the world again/ Couldn’t wipe this Black off if I tried/ And I wouldn’t trade nothing/ That’s why I lift my head with pride.” Ten-year-old Blue Ivy also cameoed in her mom's performance.

Beyoncé singing at the Oscars 2022

(Image credit: Getty)

"Be Alive," cowritten by Dixson, is nominated against Billie Eilish and Finneas's “No Time To Die;” Reba McEntire's “Somehow You Do;” Sebastian Yatra's “Dos Oruguitas;” and Van Morrison's “Down to Joy.”

See how Twitter reacted to Beyoncé's epic Oscars performance below. 

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
Neha Prakash
Neha Prakash

As Marie Claire’s Senior News and Culture Editor, Neha oversees all things entertainment, pop culture, and current events from TV shows and movies we can’t stop bingeing to celebrities we can’t stop 'shipping. She loves a hot-take, has an extensive knowledge of award shows, and knows the astrological signs of everyone in the royal family and the 'Friends' cast. Before joining Marie Claire, she held positions at Glamour, Brides, Condé Nast, and Mashable, and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.