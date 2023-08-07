Beyoncé Pays $100K for Washington, D.C. Metro Trains to Run Later Than Normal Amid Two-Hour Performance Delay

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You can’t say Beyoncé doesn’t love the BeyHive—the singer dropped $100,000 to keep the Washington, D.C. metro trains running later for her fans, after her Renaissance World Tour had a two-hour delay, Just Jared reports.

The show was delayed because of a shelter in place warning for severe weather. “Because of that, fans had worried they wouldn’t have a way home due to the Metro shutting down lines at 12 a.m.,” the outlet reports. “However, Beyoncé had them covered.” A local news outlet, ABC7 , reported that Queen Bey dropped six figures so the Metro would run an extra hour, allowing her fans to get home safely. That money, the outlet said, will help “run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses.”

"The extended time means the #BeyHive can stay for the 'Party' and still get home on Metro," a press release from the Metro read.

Among the attendees at the two D.C. shows were Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, as well as former First Daughter Malia Obama. (Luckily for them, they were at Saturday’s show and missed the Sunday deluge.) “Thanks for a fun date night, @Beyonce,” Madam Vice President captioned a photo on Instagram yesterday.

Last night’s performance at FedEx Field was the second of two shows in the D.C. area, and the tour is off to Charlotte for a performance on Wednesday.