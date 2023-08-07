Beyoncé Pays $100K for Washington, D.C. Metro Trains to Run Later Than Normal Amid Two-Hour Performance Delay

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
You can’t say Beyoncé doesn’t love the BeyHive—the singer dropped $100,000 to keep the Washington, D.C. metro trains running later for her fans, after her Renaissance World Tour had a two-hour delay, Just Jared reports.
The show was delayed because of a shelter in place warning for severe weather. “Because of that, fans had worried they wouldn’t have a way home due to the Metro shutting down lines at 12 a.m.,” the outlet reports. “However, Beyoncé had them covered.” A local news outlet, ABC7, reported that Queen Bey dropped six figures so the Metro would run an extra hour, allowing her fans to get home safely. That money, the outlet said, will help “run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses.”
"The extended time means the #BeyHive can stay for the 'Party' and still get home on Metro," a press release from the Metro read.
Among the attendees at the two D.C. shows were Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, as well as former First Daughter Malia Obama. (Luckily for them, they were at Saturday’s show and missed the Sunday deluge.) “Thanks for a fun date night, @Beyonce,” Madam Vice President captioned a photo on Instagram yesterday.
Last night’s performance at FedEx Field was the second of two shows in the D.C. area, and the tour is off to Charlotte for a performance on Wednesday.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
I Study Trends for a Living—Bucket Bags and Oversized Totes Will Be the “It” Bags of Fall
Give it up for the return of the practical purse.
By Emma Childs
-
Meghan Markle’s Black and White Striped Tube Dress is Still Available
She wore it out last week to a pre-birthday dinner in Montecito.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Consider Glasgow for Your Next Trip Across the Pond
The Scottish city has plenty of sights, eats, and experiences to offer.
By Laura Studarus
-
Oprah Winfrey Calls Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour “The Most Extraordinary Thing I’ve Ever Seen”
And Oprah has seen a lot…
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Megan Fox Sparked Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors Before Deleting Her Instagram
There's a lot to process here.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Harry Styles Seemed to Respond to Outrage Over His "People Like Me" Acceptance Speech
He addressed the controversy at the Brit Awards.
By The Editors
-
Jay-Z Thought Beyoncé Should Win Best Album at the Grammys This Year
She lost to Harry Styles in that category.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Harry Styles Said Winning a Best Album Grammy Doesn't Happen to "People Like Me Very Often," and People Are Furious
Adele was seemingly like, "Um, Harry..."
By The Editors
-
Bow Down to Beyoncé, Queen of the Grammys
Queen Bey is now the most decorated artist in Grammy history.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Beyoncé Opened the Oscars With a Winning Performance of 'Be Alive'
See how Twitter reacted to the epic moment.
By Neha Prakash
-
Beyoncé Shares the Sweetest Birthday Message for Twins Rumi and Sir
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, turned 4 years old on Sunday, and the Queen shared a sweet post on her website to celebrate.
By Emily Dixon