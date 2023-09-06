Tina Knowles Shares a Rare Photo of Beyoncé at Home with Her Three Kids

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Beyoncé may be one of the most famous women in the world, but, when it comes to her family, she’s pretty private. (Remember when it wasn’t even fully confirmed that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were a couple, even after they were married? Yeah.) Bey and Jay are the parents of three—Blue Ivy, who has been joining her mother onstage for much of the Renaissance World Tour, and twins Rumi and Sir—and, thanks to Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, we’re getting a rare glimpse at all three kids as the family celebrated Bey’s forty-second birthday this week.

In the throwback photo , Rumi and Sir (who are six now) are toddlers, and Sir sits on the far side of a bench as Rumi and Blue help Beyoncé blow out her birthday candles. “Screaming Happy Birthday to my daughter, my best friend, my confidant,” Knowles captioned the photo on Instagram . “I thank God, for choosing me to be the vessel in which you traveled to get to this world. You are such rare and precious gift to the world not only as a genius entertainer. You are a gift because of your beautiful generous heart, the love you give. The grace you give, the wisdom that you show. I could go on, and on but every word is true you deserve to have the happiest day ever because you give your heart and soul to the world happy birthday my firstborn snoogams.”

While Beyoncé and Jay-Z have opted to keep their kids’ private lives private, they have featured in their parents’ music, with Blue Ivy breaking a Guinness World Record for being the youngest person to have a charted song on any Billboard chart for Jay-Z’s “Glory,” released when she was two days old (casual). In 2020, she was featured on Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl,” and Blue won another Guinness World Record for being the youngest individually credited Grammy Award winner (the song won a Grammy for Best Music Video). For most of her mom’s tour this summer, Blue danced to the songs “My Power” and “Black Parade.”

But Beyoncé and Jay-Z don’t push their kids into superstardom like they have achieved. “Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?” Jay-Z told The Sunday Times . “Not, ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.’ What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”

