Billie Eilish Transforms Into a 1960s Barbie to Perform at the 2024 Grammys

Billie Eilish has joined Margot Robbie on the archival Barbie fashion tour. The singer made a special appearance at the Grammys tonight at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena, where she is nominated for several awards for her Barbie soundtrack tearjerker "What Was I Made For?" To perform the song, accompanied by her brother Finneas, Eilish re-created a classic Barbie look, courtesy of the classic Poodle Parade outfit from a 1965-era doll.

Styled by Andrew Mukamal, the singer wore an olive-green, knee-length dress with a bright pink collar, paired with a green and white tweed coat featuring pink trim around the bodice and sleeves. She added matching green heels and a Grease-style pink satin scarf, tied over her bright red and black hair. A pair of black cat-eye sunglasses completed the look.

Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Image credit: JC Olivera/WireImage)

Eilish's reference for tonight, the 1965 Poodle Parade Barbie. (Image credit: Andrew Mukamal/Instagram)

The brother-sister songwriting duo are up for six Grammys tonight, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year noms for "What Was I Made For?" They already took home a gramophone statue earlier today, for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Earlier in the evening, Eilish walked the red carpet in a look closer to her favored neutral style, pairing baggy black trousers with a long white button-up shirt, black combat boots, and a black satin tie. She topped off the outfit with a Chrome Hearts varsity jacket, comprised of light pink satin sleeves and a black wool bodice with silver heart buttons and a Barbie decal in the iconic pink font.

Billie Eilish poses on the Grammys red carpet at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024. (Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

If you haven't been following the Barbie press tour, Eilish's performance look is a lovely way to continue the practice of referencing a classic Barbie doll ensemble for each of the film's press events and awards red carpets. Robbie and Mukamal's stunning press tour run is even being immortalized in a highly-anticipated coffee table book this March. Hopefully either Robbie or Eilish will continue the streak with their looks for this year's Academy Awards.