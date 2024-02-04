Billie Eilish Transforms Into a 1960s Barbie to Perform at the 2024 Grammys

Billie Eilish has joined Margot Robbie on the archival Barbie fashion tour. The singer made a special appearance at the Grammys tonight at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena, where she is nominated for several awards for her Barbie soundtrack tearjerker "What Was I Made For?" To perform the song, accompanied by her brother Finneas, Eilish re-created a classic Barbie look, courtesy of the classic Poodle Parade outfit from a 1965-era doll.
Styled by Andrew Mukamal, the singer wore an olive-green, knee-length dress with a bright pink collar, paired with a green and white tweed coat featuring pink trim around the bodice and sleeves. She added matching green heels and a Grease-style pink satin scarf, tied over her bright red and black hair. A pair of black cat-eye sunglasses completed the look.
The brother-sister songwriting duo are up for six Grammys tonight, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year noms for "What Was I Made For?" They already took home a gramophone statue earlier today, for Best Song Written for Visual Media.
Earlier in the evening, Eilish walked the red carpet in a look closer to her favored neutral style, pairing baggy black trousers with a long white button-up shirt, black combat boots, and a black satin tie. She topped off the outfit with a Chrome Hearts varsity jacket, comprised of light pink satin sleeves and a black wool bodice with silver heart buttons and a Barbie decal in the iconic pink font.
If you haven't been following the Barbie press tour, Eilish's performance look is a lovely way to continue the practice of referencing a classic Barbie doll ensemble for each of the film's press events and awards red carpets. Robbie and Mukamal's stunning press tour run is even being immortalized in a highly-anticipated coffee table book this March. Hopefully either Robbie or Eilish will continue the streak with their looks for this year's Academy Awards.
Quinci LeGardye is a Contributing Culture Editor who covers TV, movies, Korean entertainment, books, and pop culture. When she isn’t writing or checking Twitter, she’s probably watching the latest K-drama or giving a concert performance in her car.
