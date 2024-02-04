Billie Eilish Transforms Into a 1960s Barbie to Perform at the 2024 Grammys

It was her second of two Barbie-inspired looks for the night.

FINNEAS and Billie Eilish perform onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards
(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Quinci LeGardye
By Quinci LeGardye
published

Billie Eilish has joined Margot Robbie on the archival Barbie fashion tour. The singer made a special appearance at the Grammys tonight at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena, where she is nominated for several awards for her Barbie soundtrack tearjerker "What Was I Made For?" To perform the song, accompanied by her brother Finneas, Eilish re-created a classic Barbie look, courtesy of the classic Poodle Parade outfit from a 1965-era doll.

Styled by Andrew Mukamal, the singer wore an olive-green, knee-length dress with a bright pink collar, paired with a green and white tweed coat featuring pink trim around the bodice and sleeves. She added matching green heels and a Grease-style pink satin scarf, tied over her bright red and black hair. A pair of black cat-eye sunglasses completed the look.

Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards

Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024.

(Image credit: JC Olivera/WireImage)

barbie 1965 poodle parade doll

Eilish's reference for tonight, the 1965 Poodle Parade Barbie.

(Image credit: Andrew Mukamal/Instagram)

The brother-sister songwriting duo are up for six Grammys tonight, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year noms for "What Was I Made For?" They already took home a gramophone statue earlier today, for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Earlier in the evening, Eilish walked the red carpet in a look closer to her favored neutral style, pairing baggy black trousers with a long white button-up shirt, black combat boots, and a black satin tie. She topped off the outfit with a Chrome Hearts varsity jacket, comprised of light pink satin sleeves and a black wool bodice with silver heart buttons and a Barbie decal in the iconic pink font.

Billie Eilish at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Billie Eilish poses on the Grammys red carpet at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024.

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

If you haven't been following the Barbie press tour, Eilish's performance look is a lovely way to continue the practice of referencing a classic Barbie doll ensemble for each of the film's press events and awards red carpets. Robbie and Mukamal's stunning press tour run is even being immortalized in a highly-anticipated coffee table book this March. Hopefully either Robbie or Eilish will continue the streak with their looks for this year's Academy Awards.

Barbie: The World Tour
Barbie(TM): The World Tour

Quinci LeGardye
Quinci LeGardye
Contributing Culture Editor

Quinci LeGardye is a Contributing Culture Editor who covers TV, movies, Korean entertainment, books, and pop culture. When she isn’t writing or checking Twitter, she’s probably watching the latest K-drama or giving a concert performance in her car.

Latest