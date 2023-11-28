Four Months After the Release of ‘Barbie,’ Margot Robbie is Still Cosplaying the Doll on the Red Carpet

We may not be getting a sequel to this summer’s blockbuster Barbie movie—but don’t worry, Margot Robbie is still playing the titular part.
Harkening back to her Barbie press tour this summer—when, prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike beginning, she rolled out a cornucopia of Barbie-themed looks for junkets all over the globe—Robbie brought Barbie back at last night’s Gotham Awards, honoring 1964 Barbie from the Black Magic Ensemble collection on the red carpet.
Robbie honored Barbie’s original look last night in a black strapless Prada dress and sheer cape with a bow at the neckline. When asked what her favorite Barbie look is—and there are many to choose from—she told People she couldn’t choose: “I don’t know about my favorite,” she said. “But this look was Ruth Handler, the creator of Barbies, favorite Barbie look. This is a Barbie from 1964 and Ruth Handler said it was her favorite.”
Robbie paired the Prada look with black Manolo Blahnik peep-toe heels and black leather gloves; she accessorized with a gold clutch and pearl earrings.
Back in July, in the heart of the Barbie press tour, Robbie spoke about collaborating with stylist Andrew Mukamal on Barbie-inspired looks. “We’re finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who are actually collecting those Barbies,” she said at the movie’s world premiere in Los Angeles. “We’re hoping to get them excited. We’re pairing Barbie references with great designers.”
Many of Robbie’s outfit choices were in Barbie’s signature pink hue, which Robbie admitted was “not subtle, but it’s very fun.”
At last night’s Gotham Awards, Robbie’s Barbie costar Ryan Gosling was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Performance, and the film’s director Greta Gerwig was honored with the Global Icon and Creator tribute.
