Margot Robbie Channels 1977 Superstar Barbie at the 2024 Golden Globes

It’s Golden Globes night, baby! And while the red carpet is chock-full of colorful gowns this year, no one stood out like Barbie’s Margot Robbie. The actress continues her Barbie-fied red carpet trend tonight at the Golden Globes. The actress—nominated in the Best Actress in a Musical category at this year’s awards ceremony, showed up on the star-studded red carpet in a show-stopping neon pink gown complete with a tulle hot pink boa for added doll-like flair.
Her look consisted of a fully-sequined V-neck custom Armani (!) gown with an equally sparkly tulle wrap and jewelry. True fashion fans will know it takes inspiration from 1977’s Superstar Barbie doll. The actress and producer created the look with longtime stylist Andrew Mukamal. Mukamal even posted a photo of the doll they referenced to his Instagram stories as Robbie hit the carpet. Her shoes come courtesy of Manolo Blahnik and her jewels included 30-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond studs and a three-carat D Flawless old cut Golconda Diamond ring outfitted with natural vivid pink diamonds.
Her beauty look was glowy and pink-toned to match her gown. Highlighted skin and flushed cheeks complimented tinged pink lips and fluffy lashes. Her iconic blonde hair was freshly highlighted and bright for tonight’s festivities.
This isn’t the first time that Robbie and Mukamal have taken inspiration from iconic vintage Barbie dolls. Many of the actress’s looks on last year’s Barbie press tour were modeled after famous Barbie fits. For the movie’s premiere in Los Angeles, Robbie donned a sparkly black custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture number that was modeled after the 1960 Solo In the Spotlight doll. Her Barbie looks took a brief hiatus before stepping out at last week’s 2024 Palm Springs International Film Awards in a pale pink polka-dotted number. Boy, are we glad they're back!
Julia Marzovilla is the E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers everything from the latest beauty and fashion launches and sales to celebrity outfits and news. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and STYLECASTER. In her spare time, Julia can be found creating shopping guides for all of her friends, spending too much money on yet another pair of black boots, and cooking in her far-too-small kitchen.
