Margot Robbie Channels 1977 Superstar Barbie at the 2024 Golden Globes

It’s Golden Globes night, baby! And while the red carpet is chock-full of colorful gowns this year, no one stood out like Barbie’s Margot Robbie. The actress continues her Barbie-fied red carpet trend tonight at the Golden Globes. The actress—nominated in the Best Actress in a Musical category at this year’s awards ceremony, showed up on the star-studded red carpet in a show-stopping neon pink gown complete with a tulle hot pink boa for added doll-like flair.

Her look consisted of a fully-sequined V-neck custom Armani (!) gown with an equally sparkly tulle wrap and jewelry. True fashion fans will know it takes inspiration from 1977’s Superstar Barbie doll. The actress and producer created the look with longtime stylist Andrew Mukamal. Mukamal even posted a photo of the doll they referenced to his Instagram stories as Robbie hit the carpet. Her shoes come courtesy of Manolo Blahnik and her jewels included 30-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond studs and a three-carat D Flawless old cut Golconda Diamond ring outfitted with natural vivid pink diamonds.

Her beauty look was glowy and pink-toned to match her gown. Highlighted skin and flushed cheeks complimented tinged pink lips and fluffy lashes. Her iconic blonde hair was freshly highlighted and bright for tonight’s festivities.