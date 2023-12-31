Blake Lively’s “2023 Memories” Instagram Post is Almost as Stunning as She Is

Fashion Queen Blake Lively is saying goodbye to 2023 in style.
In one of her "2023 memories" Instagram post, the actress and mother of three shared a series of photos showcasing her rocking a truly stunning Michael Kors gold, sparkling one-piece jumpsuit.
In addition to highlighting the Michael Kors ensemble—which features thick shoulder straps and a trendy flared leg—Lively also showed off her impressive manicure and bold statement jewelry, including large crystal-like earrings and green rings.
"Only @michaelkors could get me to squeeze into gold sequins way too soon after having a baby," Ryan Reynolds' better half captioned the post. "Love you MK✨🪩 ✨ (and yes I low key moonlight as an interior designer but please don’t tell bc I definitely don’t want the world to know that I have a hidden talent which I require external validation on)."
A photo posted by blakelively on
In another "2023 highlights" Instagram post, the proud mom shared a series of photos highlighting a trip to Disneyland Paris, including a couple Magic Kingdom selfies and a picture inside the It's a Small World ride.
To fans' delight, one of the photos featured Lively, a few cast members of Ratatouille, and the mom's portable breast pump
"2023 Highlights: pumping at @disneylandparis 🥛 Cheers Remy," she captioned the carousel.
"Thank you for pumping in public and helping to make a positive change for the next generation of pumping moms out there!" one fan wrote in the comments. "I’m hoping that by the time my daughters become moms they’ll live in a society where moms feel comfortable and empowered to take care of their babies wherever they are. The more people see women breastfeeding in public, the more normal it becomes, so thank you for being a part of that."
A photo posted by blakelively on
Whether she's rocking a stunning Michael Kors outfit or pumping in public, we stan a Queen who always stays true to herself.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
-
'Survivor' Star Parvati Shallow Comes Out, is Dating Comedian Mae Martin
OMG we love this for them!
By Alicia Lutes
-
Christina Aguilera is Glowing During Vegas Show Opening Night
Literally glowing!
By Alicia Lutes
-
Suki Waterhouse Takes Pregnancy Fashion to a New Level In Chic Crop Top
"Becoming an adult woman..."
By Danielle Campoamor