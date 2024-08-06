Blake Lively Jokingly Asks Her Costar If He'd Introduce Her to Taylor Swift, Her Bestie

Blake Lively recently got to meet her longtime musical heroes NSYNC, and now she'd absolutely love to score a meeting with international superstar Taylor Swift, too.

In the soundtrack for Lively's new movie It Ends With Us, there's a snippet of Swift's song "My Tears Ricochet," from Folklore. So naturally, an E! News reporter asked the actress, her costar Brandon Sklenar, and It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover how the track ended up in the movie—joking that it was clearly Sklenar who made it happen, since Swift is his "best friend." The joke here, for the uninitiated, is that the singer is in fact Lively's best friend, or one of them at least, and there's a good chance she's never met Sklenar.

Lively doubled down on the joke, saying to her costar, "Can you introduce us one day?" with Sklenar mock-grumbling about it, telling her that Swift wasn't really a Gossip Girl fan, and that she hadn't really heard of Lively before. Still, he said, "She's open to a meeting, or a lunch, or a Zoom."

Lively and Swift have been besties for years, with the singer recently revealing that she's godmother to at least two of the actress' four children. The popstar even got to reveal the name of Lively's daughter Betty on her 2020 album Folklore, which is admittedly not the most relatable marker of friendship, but is certainly telling.

It Ends With Us is a BookTok favorite, and the movie adaptation has caused quite a stir since it was first announced. The film comes out on Aug. 9.

