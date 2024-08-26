Blake Lively Celebrates Her 37th Birthday at Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Rhode Island Party

Following the success of her latest movie, It Ends With Us, Blake Lively celebrated her 37th birthday in style.

Alongside husband Ryan Reynolds, Lively was photographed attending a star-studded gathering at Taylor Swift's Rhode Island house this weekend. The pictures were shared by @deuxmoi, and showed the loved-up couple kissing outside. Swift's seaside property has regularly played host to epic parties. For instance, Tom Hiddleston was photographed wearing his infamous "I Heart Taylor Swift" tank top while staying at the house. More recently, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper reportedly spent time at Swift's home. And let's not forget all of those enviable 4th of July celebrations.

The party attracted many of Swift's close friends, including her boyfriend Travis Kelce, his brother Jason Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and his wife Brittany Mahomes, per TMZ.

Taylor Swift hosted Blake Lively's 37th birthday party on August 25.

Lively has found herself regularly in the press following the release of It Ends With Us, the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name. Reports quickly surfaced that the movie's director, Justin Baldoni, was feuding with the cast, including Lively.

Discussing the alleged drama, a source told People, "All is not what it seems... There is much more to this story. The principal cast and [author] Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with him."

The Hollywood Reporter appeared to confirm the fallout, with sources reportedly telling the publication that "there was a fracture among the filmmakers in the postproduction process, wherein two different cuts of the movie emerged."

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have faced feud rumors.

The publication also noted that the Gossip Girl star "did have a strong say in the film’s creative direction as she was also a producer on the feature on top of being its star. That seemed to extend to having the power to make her own version of the movie." Claims also emerged, per The Hollywood Reporter, that Lively commissioned her own final cut of the film.

In spite of any alleged drama, It Ends With Us has been a huge box office success, grossing a whopping $242 million as of this past weekend. As the movie's budget was reportedly $25 million, It Ends With Us has shown Lively to be a very bankable star, which is pretty much the perfect birthday present.