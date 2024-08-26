Blake Lively Celebrates Her 37th Birthday at Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Rhode Island Party
Photographers captured Lively kissing husband Ryan Reynolds at the beachside property.
Following the success of her latest movie, It Ends With Us, Blake Lively celebrated her 37th birthday in style.
Alongside husband Ryan Reynolds, Lively was photographed attending a star-studded gathering at Taylor Swift's Rhode Island house this weekend. The pictures were shared by @deuxmoi, and showed the loved-up couple kissing outside. Swift's seaside property has regularly played host to epic parties. For instance, Tom Hiddleston was photographed wearing his infamous "I Heart Taylor Swift" tank top while staying at the house. More recently, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper reportedly spent time at Swift's home. And let's not forget all of those enviable 4th of July celebrations.
The party attracted many of Swift's close friends, including her boyfriend Travis Kelce, his brother Jason Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and his wife Brittany Mahomes, per TMZ.
Lively has found herself regularly in the press following the release of It Ends With Us, the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name. Reports quickly surfaced that the movie's director, Justin Baldoni, was feuding with the cast, including Lively.
Discussing the alleged drama, a source told People, "All is not what it seems... There is much more to this story. The principal cast and [author] Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with him."
The Hollywood Reporter appeared to confirm the fallout, with sources reportedly telling the publication that "there was a fracture among the filmmakers in the postproduction process, wherein two different cuts of the movie emerged."
The publication also noted that the Gossip Girl star "did have a strong say in the film’s creative direction as she was also a producer on the feature on top of being its star. That seemed to extend to having the power to make her own version of the movie." Claims also emerged, per The Hollywood Reporter, that Lively commissioned her own final cut of the film.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
In spite of any alleged drama, It Ends With Us has been a huge box office success, grossing a whopping $242 million as of this past weekend. As the movie's budget was reportedly $25 million, It Ends With Us has shown Lively to be a very bankable star, which is pretty much the perfect birthday present.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Katie Holmes is Bringing Back 2010's "Cheugy" Chambray Trend
She wore the lightweight, "faux denim" shirt in her latest street-style appearance.
By India Roby Published
-
Princess Kate Is "a Lot More Fun" Behind Closed Doors
"The image that’s presented is a bit of an enigma."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Wears the Internet's Most Polarizing Trend
The songstress put her own sultry twist on the look.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Taylor Swift Wears "TNT" Bracelet From Travis Kelce in New Music Video
Crying.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Vienna Eras Tour Cancelations Following Terror Plot, Explains Why She Didn't Address It Before
Her team and fans' safety was primordial.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
King Charles Shares Rare Health Update During Southport Visit
The monarch made the brief revelation to a member of the public.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Taylor Swift Meets Young Girls Affected by Deadly Southport Stabbing Backstage in London
The girls' mom thanked Swift on TikTok.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Why Taylor Swift Fans Think 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Is Coming
The wait is too much!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Love Is "Unlike Anything They've Experienced Before," Source Claims
It's a love story, baby just say yes!!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Halle Berry Almost Returned as Storm in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' After Blake Lively's Request
"Would you ever be in my husband's movie as Storm?"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Patrick Mahomes Says Taylor Swift "Got" Travis Kelce to "Grow His Hair Out" at Last
The QB had been trying to convince Kelce for ages.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published