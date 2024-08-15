Halle Berry Almost Returned as Storm in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' After Blake Lively's Request

"Would you ever be in my husband's movie as Storm?"

Blake Lively and Halle Berry at the God's Love We Deliver, Golden Heart Awards on October 16, 2014.
(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Michael Kors)
Recent global mega hit Deadpool & Wolverine featured a plethora of impressive celebrity cameos. Everyone from Chris Evans to Wesley Snipes and Jennifer Garner to Channing Tatum appeared in the Marvel flick. And according to Halle Berry, her X-Men character Storm could've made an appearance too, which would've been nothing short of iconic.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Berry revealed that Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, asked her if she'd consider playing her iconic X-Men character again. "Blake [Lively] asked me one time, I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show, and she said, 'Would you ever be in my husband's movie as Storm?'" Berry revealed to the publication. "I said, 'Yeah, if he asked me,' but he never asked me."

Clearly, Lively had our best interests at heart, as the world would love to see Berry reprise her superhero role on the big screen. The Gothika star was last seen as Storm in 2012's X-Men: Days of Future Past. Prior to that, she starred in the original X-Men movie trilogy, alongside Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman, which launched in 2000.

John D. Idol, Blake Lively, Van Hunt, Halle Berry, Nicole Ari Parker, and Tiffany Haddish attend the Michael Kors Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show in Brooklyn on September 11, 2023.

Blake Lively asked Halle Berry if she'd return as Storm.

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

This isn't the first time Berry has teased her return to playing Storm. In 2015, during an appearance at San Diego Comic Con, the actor opened up about potentially making a solo X-Men movie about her character. "In a heartbeat I would do a Storm movie," she revealed, via Blerds. "I love that character through and through. So if that ever became an opportunity for me, if it’s before I’m 65 years old, I would absolutely do that."

Berry also suggested that fans of her character could help get the movie made, by showing just how much they support her. "Well, I think they should do it," she said. "If the fans want that the fans need to speak up and I’m sure it would be a possibility. If Fox felt like they could make money off of a Storm movie I’m sure they would do it." For now, we'll simply have to wait and hope that Reynolds reaches out to Berry for the next Deadpool sequel.

