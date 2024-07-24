Ryan Reynolds Made All Blake Lively's "Dreams Come True" by Introducing Her to NSYNC Members

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the "Deadpool & Wolverine" New York Premiere on July 22, 2024 in New York City.
Ryan Reynolds earned about one thousand husband points at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere.

After the event, his wife Blake Lively took to Instagram Stories to share how delighted she was to get to meet 4/5 of NSYNC on Monday.

She posted a sweet photo of herself posing with Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick, and wrote, "No one will ever know what this moment meant to me. No. One. Ever. I am living in a simulation. My face knows it. Happiest human ever"

Blake Lively gushes over meeting NSYNC on Instagram.

Indeed, in the photo she was grinning wide with her mouth open and her eyes closed, wearing her second outfit of the night (a stunning blue and red floral-embellished mini dress), as Bass held onto her arm.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively arrive at the afterparty for the World Premiere of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' on July 22, 2024 in New York City

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively arrive at the afterparty for the World Premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Gossip Girl alum also revealed that she got to meet members of her fave boy band of yore thanks to her loving husband and star of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Lively wrote, "And [thank you] to my husband @vancityreynolds for being the most romantic person on the planet and making all of my dreams come true last night via @deadpoolmovie."

She added, "10 year old, and also 36 year old me is sobbing"

Blake Lively thanks NSYNC and husband Ryan Reynolds for making her dreams come true.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Blake Lively / Instagram)

Deadpool & Wolverine has been making waves this week as we await its release on Friday. Among the topics on every fan's lips is the question of who plays Lady Deadpool—could it be Lively herself? Taylor Swift? King Charles? Sadly, we'll have to wait to find out.

