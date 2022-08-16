Blake Lively Kicked Off Her Birthday Celebrations at Disneyland

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Blake Lively’s birthday is a BIG deal.

Every year, we look forward to finding out how she is celebrating , and what shoutouts from her famous friends she will receive—including, of course, the customary trolling we’ve come to expect from her husband Ryan Reynolds.

And because her birthday is a big deal, of course the Age of Adaline actress doesn’t content herself with just one day of celebrations. Whereas last year she began celebrating (to my knowledge) just one day early , this year she’s taking it several notches further, by kicking off the party a whole 10 days early.

Though Blake was born on Aug. 25, she posted Instagram pics from a birthday trip to Disneyland on Aug. 15, because it’s her birth month if she says so, OK?

The star had a fun day out at the happiest place on Earth with her older sister Robyn Lively , an actress best known for her role in The Karate Kid Part III.

Blake captioned the post, “Find me a happier place on earth to start my birthday celebrations early. I’ll wait…” while Robyn commented, “Find me a happier heart to get to spend it with you… Happy birthday month sweet sister I<3U”

The first photo is a lovely selfie of the sisters looking delighted to pose in front of the Magic Castle. There are also pics of Blake with Princess Jasmine and Toy Story’s Jessie, and also pics of general merriment, proving that good times were had by all.

I repeat: It’s not Blake’s birthday just yet, but that didn’t stop her aforementioned famous friends from extending her their best wishes, Rita Wilson and Martha Stewart’s garden Ryan McCallister among them.

If this is what Blake’s early celebrations look like, I’m waiting with bated breath for how she marks the actual day.