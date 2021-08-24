Famous Virgo Blake Lively is ready for her birthday on Aug. 25. The actress took to Instagram Stories the other day to show off what is presumably just one of many special birthday outfits she has planned for her celebrations. She did justice to her princess-worthy dress—a green gauzy number with red cherries stitched onto it—by twirling to her heart's content. As she should.

Lively tagged the dress' designer, Teuta Matochi, in the post, as well as Louboutin—who made her ruby slippers (spoiler alert: they're not made of actual rubies, before you ask), and Lorraine Schwartz, her jeweler of choice. Schwartz famously made Lively's engagement ring (and Beyoncé's, and Kim Kardashian's), per Brides. The caption on Lively's photo simply read, "Birthday weekend," hinting that she may have already been the object of festivities this past weekend (since her actual birthday falls on a Wednesday).

Blake Lively Instagram

The actress also shared one of the early gifts she received, a candy-apple red and white striped Louis Vuitton bag with pink embossed embellishments and a tan handle, which seems to have been sent to her by the brand itself. "@louisvuitton with the early birthday present [prayer emoji] in love [prayer emoji] but my 'in love' face didn't look as bored chic. So you get this," she wrote.

The photo where she shows off her brand new handbag is a mirror selfie, and there's a lot to unpack in the shot. Lively is wearing a cropped t-shirt and a towel wrapped around her waist. Thankfully, she addressed what was going on there head-on: "Also: Shout out to my fellow pantless friends running around their house until they grab a blanket and do the 'towel treatment' and act like that counts as clothes," she quipped.

Also of note are the seemingly endless rows of designer high heels neatly arranged in the background—and, accordingly to Hello!, there's plenty more where those came from.

Blake Lively Instagram

If this is what Lively's early birthday celebrations have looked like so far, what will the actual day bring?! I, for one, will be staying tuned.

