Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are In Firm Agreement Over America Ferrera's Performance In 'Barbie'

So many of us can remember watching The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and secretly hoping that your friend group could find a piece of clothing that special. I yearned for the friendship I saw in that film, and it makes me feel giddy to know that this friendship extended off-screen (and still does)!

This weekend, Blake Lively gifted all of us fans with the cutest Instagram post, which showed a reunion of Bridget, Carmen, Tibby, and Lena — also known as Lively, America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel. The on-screen and off-screen besties went to an event honoring Ferrera's amazing performance in Barbie, and hung out afterwards — and they even took selfies!

Lively's Instagram post included photos of the actresses at the event, and they definitely got the pink memo! It also includes a selfie of them relaxing in their comfy clothes afterward — celebrities really are just like us, I suppose.

In the caption, Lively praises Ferrera's incredible performance in the film, especially the monologue that took the internet by storm. Also, she finished off the caption with a quote from The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants: "Pants = Love. Love your sisters. Love yourself."

Are you crying yet? Because I definitely am.

But the cuteness overload doesn't end there. Ever the supportive Instagram hubby, Ryan Reynolds was quick to join in on the praise for Ferrera: he shared Lively's post on his story and wrote "One of the most beautiful performances this year: @americaferrera in @barbiethemovie." He also included smaller text saying, "Sisterhood powers activate."

This is just so sweet, and once again proves that they are THE best couple in Hollywood. I can just imagine the two of them snuggled up for a movie night, snapping their fingers at Ferrera's amazing monologue, and squabbling over the popcorn. (Can I join next time?)

