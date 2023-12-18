Blake Lively's 'Loud Luxury' Lipstick Gave Her a Cinderella Moment

In a world obsessed with quiet luxury, Blake Lively is making the case for getting loud. And there's one very pink lipstick that we have to thank for the renaissance of maximalist beauty.

This weekend, the 36-year-old stepped out to support her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants sister/costar America Ferrara at a screening of Barbie. While all the women of the sisterhood (the foursome also includes Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel) looked lovely, there was no denim in sight. Instead, Lively opted for a fully pink, feather-and-satin ensemble complete with the very pinkest of pouts.

A post shared by Blake Lively A photo posted by blakelively on

When posting a series of photos of her look on Instagram, the Gossip Girl actress chose a very apt caption: "loud luxury." And while scrolling through said images, I was delighted to catch a close up of the lipstick that made it all happen: A tube of YSL Beauty's Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm that looks to be shade 163, "Showstopping Rose."

In a series of Instagram stories, Lively shared more about her love for the look—and the glam team that made it happen. Specifically, she shouted out celebrity makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez and hairstylist Jennifer Yepez (who styled her blonde locks down, with a major side part and luscious curls) for their ability to make her look filtered in real life.

"I texted these ladies twice, making them prove to me they didn't use face tune. [Gonzalez] make up is a human filter. It's bonkers. I was in for a rude awakening when I washed it off and saw my real face," she wrote. "Now please teach me how to make my lips look this big and juicy."



(Image credit: @blakelively on Instagram)

(Image credit: @blakelively on Instagram)

In a separate story, Lively shared more about the magical lips.

"These lips are my Cinderella dress. The clock hit midnight and they were gone," she joked.

While I would argue that Lively's lips always look plush, it's no secret there's magic in a good artist and the right (bright) color. And if you're ready for your own loud luxury/princess moment? You can shop Lively's lipstick below.