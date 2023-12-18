Blake Lively Adorably Reflects on 'Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants' Reunion: "Pants = Love"

Blake Lively reunited with her Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants costars over the weekend, and adorably reflected on their shared moments over on Instagram.

As Marie Claire reported on Sunday, Lively hung out with America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel as the four women celebrated Ferrera's Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

While Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz shared a picture of the four ladies dressed to the nines to support Ferrera, Lively followed up with the sweetest off-duty selfie of the gang.

(Image credit: Josh Horowitz)

The Age of Adaline star took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her three longtime friends dressed super normally in pants and t-shirts and sweaters, and snuggling up to one another on someone's couch.

"Some weeks are for the man in your life. Some weeks are for the women…" Lively, whose marriage to Ryan Reynolds regularly makes headlines, wrote.

"I was so happy to celebrate my denim sister @americaferrera She’s the heart and soul of @barbiethemovie because she’s the heart and soul of everything she’s a part of.

"I’ve known her for 20 years. Since I was 16. I’ve watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead.

"That speech she gives as Gloria felt as close to real as anything I’ve ever seen on screen. Because that’s who she is. She’s that spectacular, passionate, inspiring and full of heart in her own life.

"I can’t wait to watch her sweep awards up across her living room floor. No one deserves it more… for a lifetime of brilliant work.

"It’s one of my life’s honors to witness her show so many women not only what’s possible, but HOW it’s done. I love you sister. Always.

"Pants = Love

"Love your sisters. Love yourself."

A post shared by Blake Lively A photo posted by blakelively on

Ferrera herself commented, "When your girl gives good hype. I love you forever sis."

She followed up, "Also, your outfit slayed me."

As we'd previously glimpsed, Lively went all the way in with the Barbie theme, later sharing her entire outfit on Instagram with handy brand tags for anyone to recreate the look should they wish to.

She stunned in a Barbie pink, feather-embellished mini dress by Oscar de la Renta paired with matching opera gloves, a matching glitter bow clutch by Judith Leiber, and matching heeled mules by Malone Souliers. Even her YSL lipstick was the same shade of bright pink.

The star wore her hair down, side-parted, and in luscious curls. She captioned her post, "loud luxury"

Now that's we call understanding the assignment.