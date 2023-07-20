Blake Lively Says She's "Tired" After Having Four Kids

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Blake Lively is known for many things, including her sense of humor! The actress and creator of her new line of alcoholic beverages, aptly named Betty Booze (after her daughter), recently graced the world with her famous dry wit on Instagram.

Betty Booze is the new extension of Lively's non-alcoholic drink line, Betty Buzz. To announce the new line, the Gossip Girl alum naturally took to Instagram to share posts with her followers.

“BettyBooze at your service. These are recipes I’ve been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I’m tired. So here they are. In a can. Enjoy. Responsibly. … Ish,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) A photo posted by on

The Instagram Story post was clearly a wink at how hard motherhood can be. Lively and Ryan Reynolds are parents to daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. The couple welcomed another child in February. However, the baby's name has not been revealed yet.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) A photo posted by on

She captioned the another photo about being a mom, "@bettybuzz Good for all ages and preferences. Zero alcohol. @bettybooze for those who want the alcohol. …Because that’s what hosts do. We make something for everyone. And not usually ourselves. Wait, I’m describing moms now."