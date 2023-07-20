Blake Lively Says She's "Tired" After Having Four Kids

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Blake Lively is known for many things, including her sense of humor! The actress and creator of her new line of alcoholic beverages, aptly named Betty Booze (after her daughter), recently graced the world with her famous dry wit on Instagram.
Betty Booze is the new extension of Lively's non-alcoholic drink line, Betty Buzz. To announce the new line, the Gossip Girl alum naturally took to Instagram to share posts with her followers.
“BettyBooze at your service. These are recipes I’ve been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I’m tired. So here they are. In a can. Enjoy. Responsibly. … Ish,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories.
The Instagram Story post was clearly a wink at how hard motherhood can be. Lively and Ryan Reynolds are parents to daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. The couple welcomed another child in February. However, the baby's name has not been revealed yet.
She captioned the another photo about being a mom, "@bettybuzz Good for all ages and preferences. Zero alcohol. @bettybooze for those who want the alcohol. …Because that’s what hosts do. We make something for everyone. And not usually ourselves. Wait, I’m describing moms now."
