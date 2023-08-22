Makeup Legend Bobbi Brown Apparently Has No Idea How Much Her House Costs

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Legendary makeup artist Bobbi Brown opened the doors of her Hamptons home where, per People , she gave popular content creator Caleb Simpson an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour of the sprawling waterfront property, the outlet reports. In the video, she shared details about her home—but one detail was left out. The video starts with Simpson asking Brown how much her rent is, “a standard first question he established for the home tour series, which started with regular New Yorkers showing him their stylish apartments,” People writes.

“We don’t rent, we own it,” Brown said. “I have no idea [what it cost] since my husband bought it and built it. It’s his business.” Brown’s husband is real estate developer Steven Plofker, who she has been married to for over 30 years; the couple share three sons together.

Brown—founder of the eponymous Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and Jones Road Beauty, and makeup artist to the stars—started the tour by first pointing out the original house on the property before showing Simpson their newly built home, which she said the family moved into over Memorial Day. “Wow, this is nice,” Simpson said, stepping inside. Brown, in reply, said “By the way, I would never do MTV Cribs,” referring to the iconic show of yesteryear where celebrities allowed cameras inside their extravagant homes.

It’s then on to the living room, which features floor-to-ceiling glass doors leading out to a large terrace. Brown said that she and her husband are still furnishing the empty room and “this is the opposite kind of house that I’ve ever lived in,” she said. Next up is the open-plan kitchen, with a mostly white palette accented with pale wood cabinets and finishes, People reports. “What I love about this kitchen [is it’s] very minimal,” Brown said, pointing out a well-stocked bar and subsequently sharing the recipe of her signature cocktail, the Bobbi Rocks (which Simpson then included in the caption of his post).

Brown explained that she and her family spend ample time outside: “We kayak, we canoe, we do all sorts of stuff,” she said as she and Simpson stepped outside to look at the view from the deck, which included another structure in the process of being built on the property. “I mean, I might have to move in here,” Brown said as she and Simpson walk through the vaulted-roof building, featuring walls of windows on all sides. “Leave that other one to my husband.”

Back in the main house, the two check out the master bedroom where “you wake up and you look at the water,” Brown said of the incredible views. After a tour of the master bathroom, the video ends with Brown and Simpson talking about Brown’s entré into TikTok. “People went bananas,” she said of her debut on the platform.

In addition to their own Hamptons home, Brown and her husband also teamed up on another build, transforming an old inn called The Georgian into a modern, 32-room boutique hotel, which they renamed The George, People reports. Brown spoke to Elle Décor about the Montclair, New Jersey property, telling the outlet they tried to preserve as much of the inn’s original character as possible. “As much as we could, we kept the old and then we added all of the industrial elements that my husband and I love, like the exposed racks for people to put their clothes on,” Brown said. “There are some people who like to stay at cookie cutter, corporate hotels. We don’t attract that type of clientele. My husband and I love to travel and we really like staying in really cool, boutique, indie hotels. We are simple people.”

Well, that might be a bit of a stretch…