Brad Pitt Apparently Used to Go Days Without Showering

It's strange to think about our favorite celebrities before they became famous. Like thinking about Pedro Pascal just eating toast in his kitchen, Margot Robbie sitting in a hair salon and not being recognized, and Brad Pitt apparently not bothering to shower.

Yep, it seems that Pitt's hygiene is...well, the pits. (Sorry. I had to.)

Jason Priestley, known for his role on Beverly Hills, 90210, claims he used to live with Pitt when they were both up-and-coming actors in a two-bedroom apartment in the "really crappy part" of Los Angeles.

During this time in their bachelor pad, it seems that they both had quite questionable hygiene habits.

Jason spoke to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Live! With Kelly and Mark about this time in their lives and said, "We used to play this game to see who could go the longest without showering. I think about it now, and I'm like, 'Dude, how disgusting. What were you thinking?'"

Perhaps it would've helped their acting careers take off a little quicker if they washed up before auditions?

When asked who would win, Priestley said, "Brad. Always Brad." (Hmmm, I wonder if he'd say the same about you, Priestley.)

He added, “I don’t think he does that anymore, but back then, he could go a long time without showering."

I certainly hope the 60-year-old actor has improved his hygiene habits in the meantime!

The roommates apparently lost touch soon after they both got famous, but maybe they'll reach out to try their shower challenge one last time.

