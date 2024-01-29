Britney Spears Appears to Apologize to Justin Timberlake About Memoir Revelations

Britney Spears seems to have apologized to ex Justin Timberlake for some of the more incendiary revelations she made about their relationship in her recent memoir The Woman in Me.
The "Toxic" singer took to Instagram to share a clip of Timberlake during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in which the NSYNC alum, the host, and The Roots perform a Justin Timberlake song medley using kids' instruments.
In the caption, Spears wrote, "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish' It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ???
"Ps 'Sanctified' is wow too"
The star deactivated the comments on her post.
While Spears never named Timberlake as the person she was specifically apologizing to, instead writing the catch-all "people I genuinely care about," the juxtaposition of this with the Tonight Show video and praise for her long-ago ex' music doesn't really leave much doubt as to who the post was aimed towards.
Aditionally, The Woman in Me contained quite a few revelations concerning Timberlake which he likely would have preferred to keep out of the public eye, such as the fact that he cheated on Spears during their three-year relationship and the fact that the "Baby One More Time" songstress had an abortion at the time—in part because, in her own words, Justin "said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."
Spears' semi-cryptic apology comes just days after Timberlake's new song, titled "Selfish," made headlines when Brit's fans seized the opportunity to get her own song titled "Selfish" (from 2011) to chart, as retribution of sorts.
Clearly, Spears is determined not to have bad blood with Timberlake; she just wanted to tell her story, which she has every right to do, frankly.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
