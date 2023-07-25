Britney Spears Meets Lance Bass’ Twins and Declares Herself “A New Auntie”

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It’s a moment we could have only dreamed about in, say, 1999: Britney Spears meeting Lance Bass’ twins—and calling herself “a new auntie.” (If you were around, there’s no way you forgot, but for you young folks, Spears was the pop princess of the late 1990s and early 2000s, and Bass was one-fifth of ‘N Sync, which also included one Justin Timberlake, who was at the time dating Spears. Follow that?)
Spears shared photos of her meeting Bass’ 20-month-old twins, Violet Betty and Alexander James, who he shares with husband Michael Turchin. “They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!!” Spears wrote. Alongside Spears, Bass, and the twins, Spears’ husband Sam Asghari was pictured. This comes a month after Bass revealed that their initial plans to introduce the babies to Spears failed, Page Six reports.
Bass said on his podcast “Frosted Tips” that Spears had “reached out through her people” with the intent to “meet the kids and all that.” But, he said, her team put a “stop” to it.
“You have to talk through people,” Bass said. “It’s very strange.”
All’s well that ends well, and, while Spears may not be the twins’ biological aunt, she and Bass actually are related, People reports—they are sixth cousins, once removed.
“Are you kidding me?” Bass said in a 2021 episode of Ancestry’s 2 Lies & A Leaf series. “This is amazing. Oh my gosh! Look, I wanted to be related to the Queen. Well, now I’m related to the Queen of Pop!”
Both have Southern roots: Bass is from Laurel, Mississippi, and Spears was born in McComb, Mississippi and raised in nearby Kentwood, Louisiana. “That is so crazy though, ‘cause, I mean, I feel like she’s my little sister, and this whole time she’s been my little cousin,” Bass said. “And it makes sense because we were born an hour from each other. This is so cool. For some reason, I always felt like we looked like family, even when we were kids. I mean, this means so much to me. She is like family to me, so the fact that we are blood-related is amazing.”
Spears is, in addition to her auntie duties, preparing to release her memoir, The Woman in Me, which is due out October 24. The tell-all will reveal “for the first time her incredible journey [and] strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,” according to a press release from Gallery Books, her publisher. The book “illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Costume Designer Jacqueline Durran on Why Thrifting Is Key to the Barbiecore Look
Take it from the mind behind the 'Barbie' costumes.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Prince Harry "Felt Displaced" by Prince William and Princess Kate's "Bougie Family Unit" When They Got Married, Author Claims
It must have been a weird transition for him.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Wants to Be "A Power Player in Hollywood" and Prince Harry Doesn't, Royal Expert Claims
I mean, spouses can have different careers.
By Iris Goldsztajn