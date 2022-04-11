Britney Spears Is Pregnant!

Congratulations are in order for Britney Spears! On Monday, Britney shared that she and her fiancé Sam Asghari are expecting their first baby together. "I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby," she shared on Instagram. This will be Spears' third child: She shares sons Preston and Jayden Federline with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Britney wrote on Instagram: "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly !!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby..."

Britney has been referring to Asghari as her "husband" in her Instagram posts lately, though it's not clear if she and Asghari have already gotten legally married or just consider themselves as much.

The star has been open about wanting another child—something she said she was unable to do while under her former conservatorship. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she told a court in September during a conservatorship hearing. “I was told right now in the conservatorship I am not able to get married or have a baby." She added: "[I wanted to] start trying to have another baby, but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children, any more children.”

Congratulations, Britney!